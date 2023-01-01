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What is radical candor?
What is radical candor?

Could radical candor transform your management technique?

2 min read
Business Management
How to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business
How to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business

Say goodbye to decision fatigue by using a decision matrix for your business

2 min read
Business Management
Explaining the blue ocean strategy
Explaining the blue ocean strategy

Find out how the blue ocean strategy could transform the way you do business

2 min read
Business Management
What is waterfall methodology?
What is waterfall methodology?

Could waterfall methodology revolutionize your project delivery?

3 min read
Business Management
What is markup?
What is markup?

Knowing how to set a markup can make a huge difference for your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

3 min read
Finance
What is a value chain?
What is a value chain?

Get to grips with value chain analysis for business, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
Pretax Profit Margins Explained
Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min read
Cash flow
The Best 6 Team Management Tools
The Best 6 Team Management Tools

Find out which team management tools could help your business

2 min read
Business Management
Should I Offer Shares in the Business to Employees?
Should I Offer Shares in the Business to Employees?

What are the pros and cons of offering shares to your employees?

2 min read
Business Management
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min read
Finance
10 ways to prevent burnout in your business
10 ways to prevent burnout in your business

Feel refreshed with these tips to prevent business burnout.

3 min read
Business Management
How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth
How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth

Try fitting integrated payment solutions into your business growth plan

2 min read
Payments
Managing in a VUCA environment
Managing in a VUCA environment

Learn how to expect the unexpected and navigate unknown territory.

3 min read
Business Management
4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution
4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution

Get the lowdown on the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.

2 min read
Payments
What is employee retention?
What is employee retention?

Check out these employee retention strategies to ensure you keep your top staff

3 min read
Business Management
What is a trial balance?
What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

2 min read
Accountants
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel

Maximise customer contacts at every stage of the marketing funnel.

3 min read
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

6 min read
Open Banking
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
What are discontinued operations?
What are discontinued operations?

Where does income from discontinued operations go on financial statements?

2 min read
Business Management
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min read
Finance
What is APEC?
What is APEC?

Exploring the APEC regional economic forum after 32 years

2 min read
Regulations
What Is the Payback Period?
What Is the Payback Period?

Find out how the payback period can help you pick the best investments

2 min read
Growth

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