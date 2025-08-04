GoCardless launches industry-leading AI tool for faster, more reliable same-day payments

New feature solves the payment failures issue typically associated with same-day settlement for Direct Debit

LONDON, 5 August 2025 – Bank payment company GoCardless has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new feature to redefine same-day settlement for Direct Debit. The tool, Same Day Settlement+, leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms and transaction data from over 38 million accounts to significantly cut payout times and reduce late payment failures by over 80%.

Thanks to this enhanced predictive capability, more than 96%, on average, of successfully collected payments can now be paid out on the same day. This not only drastically cuts the typical two-day BACS settlement time, but it also solves a critical industry challenge by reducing the cost and frustration of late payment failures.

Over half (58%) of merchants say same-day settlement would be extremely beneficial to their business, enabling quicker access to funds and greater clarity over their cash flow. Additionally, 85% of merchants believe that receiving their money sooner will strengthen their relationships with customers and suppliers.

The tool is currently available to a select group of GoCardless customers. This initial phase allows the system to train on diverse data, creating bespoke models.

The introduction of Same Day Settlement+ cements GoCardless's position as a leading end-to-end bank payment provider, setting a new standard in how businesses collect and send both recurring and one-off payments.

John Cooper, Managing Director at Communicate Telecoms said: "The same-day settlement service has been a game-changer for our monthly bill run. Like many small businesses, cash flow is one of our biggest challenges, and this service has made it significantly more manageable to get our funds at speed. This provides a massive boost to our finances."

Shaun Puckrin, Chief Product Officer at GoCardless, said: "We're constantly innovating to make bank payments simpler and more efficient for businesses. Our new feature is a testament to that commitment, and a true differentiator for Direct Debit in the market. By combining payout speed with significantly reduced late failure rates, merchants can now enjoy the best of both worlds.”

