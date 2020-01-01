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[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs
[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs

This short webinar is a great opportunity for clubs to discover how our payment system can help. Our team will guide you through every step, so you’re set up and collecting payments in no time.

Webinar
Football clubs
How to reduce your sports club's admin work and claim back your time
How to reduce your sports club's admin work and claim back your time

Ease sports club admin with GoCardless. Streamline payments, reclaim time!

2 min read
Football clubs
Standing order vs. Direct Debit: Which payment method is right for your sports club?
Standing order vs. Direct Debit: Which payment method is right for your sports club?

Diving into the key differences between the two payment methods

2 min read
Football clubs
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min read
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.