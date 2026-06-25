Late payments are a cash flow killer. Get paid on time, every time, with Direct Debit for sports clubs

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any small business - and football clubs are no exception.

Poor cash flow can paralyse a club, putting your committee in a position where you’re struggling to pay for pitch hire, settle league registration fees, or cover winter training slots. Get it right, however, and a stable, consistent, and predictable cash flow will give you the foundation for security and growth.

How late payments harm your club's cash flow

Several wide-ranging factors can impact your finances. But for those handling grassroots football club admin, the trouble often starts with payment methods that open the door to the notorious cash flow killer that is late payments.

Around 80% of organisations experience delays of up to 20 days beyond the due date when receiving manual payments. If your club relies on waiting for parents or players to manually initiate bank transfers, hand over cash on the touchline, or set up standing orders, you're particularly at risk. The exact timing of when you receive those funds is fully dependent on the member remembering to act.

You’re also likely to be wasting valuable volunteer time figuring out how to chase late subs from members, and manually tracking invoices at the end of the month - all of which delays the cash landing where you need it: in the club account.

“This time last year we had around £3,000 owed in unpaid subs and it was hard work chasing members. Now, we’re owed less than £100. Our debts have reduced by around 95%, which means we have the funds we need to run the club effectively and the extra monies we are now earning can be re-invested back into the club.”

Paul Swift, Treasurer, Amaranth FC

Direct Debit is the fastest way to get paid

Choosing an automated payment method allows you to get paid more quickly and more reliably, which instantly improves your club's cash flow.

At a high level, automated bank-to-bank methods like Direct Debit are significantly faster than methods reliant on traditional card payments. That’s because they move money automatically and directly from your members’ accounts to yours, cutting out the middlemen.

Research tends to show that Direct Debit through a provider like us is among the fastest in terms of payment timings, taking an average of just 3.6 days to clear compared to traditional credit cards or manual bank transfers, which can drag out for 19 days or more when left to human error.

Because Direct Debit is a "pull" payment method, it enables you to collect payment automatically as soon as it’s due. That means your club treasurer is far less likely to run into unexpected cash flow problems right when referee fees are due. Across our customer base, organisations working with GoCardless reduce their overall payment collection timelines by around 47%.

The quicker you get paid, the further your club can grow

As your club expands - perhaps adding new youth age groups, starting a girls' section, or establishing a senior squad tree - selecting the appropriate payment method is key to supporting that growth.

By setting up an automated membership system with Direct Debit, you reduce the number of days it takes for money to be collected and dramatically decrease payment failures. The resulting improvement in cash flow limits financial risk, making your club more secure while maximising your ability to plan for, and invest in, better facilities and training gear for the future.

Automated promotion is on the cards this season

We’re genuinely invested in transforming the payments landscape for grassroots football across the UK. As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and over 1,500 clubs across England, we’ll help you set up simple, Direct Debit payments, automate your collection, reduce admin, and ensure you get paid on time.

Promote better cash flow for the club and bench the admin for your volunteers. You can try GoCardless fee-free for 90 days.