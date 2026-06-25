As a payment partner to thousands of grassroots football clubs across the UK, we’ve seen time and time again how switching to Direct Debit payments helps clubs improve their financial stability - and saves their volunteers from tonnes of tiresome admin.

When payments are automated, key club stakeholders can leave the chaos of janky spreadsheet management behind. Implementing dedicated club membership management software lets them focus on making decisions that improve the club closer to the pitch. When clubs know they’re collecting all the money they’re owed, they can plan better and invest more in their facilities, equipment, and coaching. It also saves hours of time spent having awkward conversations on training nights chasing late or forgotten payments.

But switching players, parents and the wider member base to a new way of paying is a process that requires care. To help, we’ve put together our six-step plan for success, based on what’s worked for thousands of other sports clubs that made the switch to managing their subscriptions via GoCardless seamlessly.

1. Flag the switch early

Let all your members and parents know well in advance that you’re planning to move subs over to Direct Debit. This is a crucial opportunity to invite questions so any concerns can be addressed as soon as possible.

Key messages to highlight include:

Switching to Direct Debit saves parents the hassle of manually remembering to transfer subs each month.

They will always be notified of any upcoming payments in advance and can cancel them at any time.

The official Direct Debit Guarantee makes this the safest way to pay.

2. Send a Direct Debit request

The next step is to send out the digital Direct Debit mandate to your club members. This is a simple online form they need to complete to authorise the club to collect their registration or monthly membership fees directly from their bank account. This is also a good time to reiterate the benefits from step one, invite questions again, and let them know exactly when their first payment for the season will be taken.

3. Send reminders to those who haven’t set it up

About a week later, send a quick, friendly reminder to any parents or players who haven’t yet completed their online mandate. You can use your previous email or WhatsApp message as a template to keep it quick and easy for your team managers.

4. Follow up directly

If a few members still haven’t returned their mandate, give them a quick nudge a few days before the season's payment cut-off date. Reiterate the benefits for them and the club - and remind them it’s a one-time requirement.

5. Address any parent concerns

It’s completely understandable that a few parents might be reluctant to use Direct Debit at first because it gives the club the ability to draw payments. The key points to remember is the Direct Debit Guarantee protects members against any unauthorised payments. This means:

Members must receive advance notice of the exact amount and date of each payment before it’s taken.

Members are entitled to a full, immediate, and no-questions-asked refund from their bank in the unlikely event an error is made.

6. Send a final personal reminder

It’s time to take a final shot at encouraging any remaining members who haven't set up their Direct Debit to complete their mandate. Here’s a quick message template that your club secretary or team managers can tweak:

Subject: Action required: Setting up your club registration and subs

Hi [Name],

We caught up recently about moving our football club membership payments over to Direct Debit for the upcoming season, but I noticed you hadn’t had a chance to fill out the digital mandate form yet.

Please take two minutes to click the secure link below and set up your Direct Debit today, before our next block of subs is due on [insert date].

[Insert Link]

Let me know if you have any questions at all.

Regards,

[Your Name]

[Club Role / Squad Name]

Make the switch with GoCardless

Setting up Direct Debit for your club can be made effortless with GoCardless. By automating the entire payment collection process, we drastically cut down the admin responsibilities of your volunteers when it comes to tracking match fees, managing squad finances, and keeping the club running smoothly. “We would definitely recommend grassroots community clubs to join GoCardless if you're looking for an easy, automated way to collect regular payments without the worry of having to reconcile them yourself and having those awkward conversations around chasing payments.” Faversham Strike Force FC

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs across England, we make it easy to accept Direct Debit payments, automate collection, reduce admin, and ensure you get paid on time.

Try us fee-free for 90 days today via our quick GoCardless Direct Debit sign up.