Put more money back into your club with a 25% GoCardless discount for CASC-registered clubs

You know better than anyone that managing the grassroots football club admin merry-go-round is about so much more than just getting your teams out onto the pitch. Between organising weekend schedules, coordinating league fixtures, and developing young talent, the last thing you need is payment collection taking up too much of your precious time - or your hard-earned budget.

That’s why we’re offering a 25% discount on standard transaction fees for clubs registered as Community Amateur Sports Clubs (CASCs) or with charity status. This discount applies to both Direct Debit and Pay by Bank transactions, ensuring your club keeps more of every payment collected with a fraction of the admin.

How does the CASC discount work?

Our 25% discount is specifically designed to support sports clubs with CASC or charity registration by reducing the transaction costs involved with managing memberships fees and player subs. Instead of paying full transaction fees on each payment collected, your club keeps more money to reinvest right back into its squads. This could mean extra budget for a new batch of match balls, training bibs, or help covering winter training pitch hire.

This discount applies to standard Direct Debit and Pay by Bank fees, so you get universally secure, low-cost payment processing that’s easy to set up and manage. With reduced admin load on your volunteers, they can spend less time on manual tasks and spreadsheet tracking, freeing everyone up to focus on the game itself.

Who’s eligible for the discount?

The discount is available to football clubs with either CASC registration or charity status. CASCs, first introduced by the UK government in 2002, are amateur clubs dedicated to benefiting their local communities, with any profits reinvested back into the club. If your club meets these requirements and is registered as a CASC, you’re eligible for this discount. It’s also available to any UK-registered charity clubs, so a wide range of grassroots organisations can benefit.

For clubs not yet registered, gaining CASC or charity status could bring additional savings beyond your payment fees, including tax relief on certain operating costs. However, it’s worth noting that the discount doesn’t apply to Community Interest Companies (CICs) or clubs currently on custom corporate pricing plans.

Setting up with GoCardless

We know that navigating the process for a club committee can feel a bit daunting. If you’re unsure how to set up Direct Debit for membership fees under a CASC structure, the good news is we’ve made it as straightforward as possible while completely prioritising your security. As an FCA-regulated payments provider, we meet strict compliance standards to ensure that your football club’s financial data is safe and secure.

To start, your club will go through a simple verification process. GoCardless will validate your club’s bank account details and your trustees’ identities to comply with official regulatory requirements. For CASCs and charities, this process includes verification for all trustees so that every single payment collected is safe. While this step adds a small amount of time to your initial setup, it ensures your club’s transactions are fully protected and compliant from day one.

Want the manual admin to be over? It is now

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and over 1,500 clubs just like yours, we want to help save money for your club and time for your best people. With lower fees, simplified payment collection, and vastly reduced admin, your club can spend less time chasing money and more time supporting the bits that matter.

Try GoCardless fee-free for 90 days today.