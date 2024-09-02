Running a grassroots football club should mean focusing on developing players, winning matches, and contributing to the community - not chasing late payments.

Yet, many clubs struggle with managing monthly subscriptions, registration fees, and other recurring and one-off payments. Inconsistencies in payment collection can squeeze your cash flow and increase the admin burden on your most committed volunteers. And no one ever enjoys sending awkward WhatsApp messages chasing up a missed payment.

All of the above costs you money, and is a time drain and stresser on some of the best people in your club working to help things run smoothly. But learning how to set up Direct Debit for membership fees can fix a lot of those issues very quickly.

Why Direct Debit?

Direct Debit offers flexibility, control, and convenience, making it the perfect payment partner for grassroots football clubs. Unlike standing orders or manual bank transfers, Direct Debit puts your committee in complete control of the payment process. You can collect payments automatically exactly when they're due, adjust subscription amounts if league or membership fees change, and significantly reduce the chances of late or missed match fees.

Here are six reasons why Direct Debit is the right choice for your club.

Predictable cash flow

One of the most significant challenges faced by grassroots clubs is the unpredictability of cash flow caused by late or inconsistent subs. Direct Debit ensures timely payment collection, giving you more control and peace of mind.

Whether you’re collecting upfront signing-on fees or monthly recurring subs, you’ll know exactly when funds will land in the club account. This makes budgeting for pitch hire, referee fees, and ad hoc costs much easier, helping keep your football club’s finances healthy all season long.

Reduced admin burden

Managing sub payments can be a massive time sink, especially if your club spans an array of age groups and squads. Leveraging GoCardless membership payments streamlines the process, radically reducing the time your key volunteers spend chasing players or parents for late fees via a simple automated membership system.

With features like automatic notifications of failed or cancelled payments, you’ll always be in the loop without the need to manually track spreadsheets. Some organisations using GoCardless spend 90% less time on payment admin compared to traditional manual methods.

Fewer awkward conversations

Late payments are a frequent headache for football clubs, often resulting in awkward conversations on the touchline that everyone would rather avoid. By using Direct Debit, you ensure that subs are collected automatically on the pre-agreed due date, eliminating the need for members to remember to make manual transfers every month.

Flexible payment options for different squads

Direct Debit provides the flexibility you need to manage varying membership setups, seasonal changes, or one-off kit orders. Unlike standing orders, which require members to manually adjust the payment amounts with their bank, Direct Debit allows your club to update the payment amount or schedule when necessary.

Whether you’re introducing a new discount, trying to bring football club fundraising ideas to life, or just figuring out how to collect match fees from a team, you can make these changes easily without waiting for members to act.

Cost-effective for the club budget

Relying on traditional payment methods like credit cards comes with high transaction fees that eat into your club's funds. With GoCardless, Direct Debit fees are lower, making it a much more cost-effective solution for grassroots organisations.

We charge a flat fee per transaction that’s generally much cheaper than the fees associated with cards, which can be as high as 3%. In the long run, this leads to substantial savings that can be reinvested right back into the club.

Improved experience for parents and players

Direct Debit isn’t just convenient for the club committee - it’s great for parents too. Junior teams can take advantage of a simple digital setup process, and families can forget about logging into their banking apps to pay every single month. They’ll also receive automatic notifications before any payment is withdrawn, giving them complete transparency on when the money is leaving their account.

Get a reliable teammate off the pitch

As your club grows, managing payments manually or through standing orders becomes increasingly inefficient.

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and over 1,500 clubs across England, we firmly believe we offer the best payment software for football clubs out there. GoCardless will integrate seamlessly with your existing club management software, reduce admin for your club treasurer and ensure you get paid on time.

Make the switch to Direct Debit with us today and we’ll give you 90 days fee-free.