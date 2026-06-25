Introducing GoCardless to your players and parents

Making payments easier for your members is simple with Gocardless. We’re here to help you create a seamless experience for collecting recurring fees, giving your club more financial stability while drastically reducing the admin burden for your volunteers.

However, it’s important your players, parents and wider member base know that, too. Here are the essentials of our service, so you can tell everyone what we’re about - and how we’re helping your club.

What is GoCardless?

We’re an online payment solution that enables community sports organisations - including more than 1,500 grassroots football clubs - to collect registration fees, monthly membership fees, and other recurring charges directly through Direct Debit, as well as one-off payments via Pay by Bank.

Direct Debit is a reliable and globally trusted payment method that’s widely used for ongoing payments such as gym memberships, mobile contracts, and utility bills. Most of your players' parents will already be highly familiar with it, making it a convenient, hassle-free choice for their monthly club fees.

Why Direct Debit?

Automatic and reliable payments: No more wondering how to chase late subs from members on a matchday morning or sending awkward WhatsApp reminders.

Easy to set up: A simple online form allows parents to enroll their children as players effortlessly in minutes.

No more updating card details: Unlike debit or credit cards that expire, get lost, or freeze, bank account details rarely change, ensuring uninterrupted collections all season long.

Transparent and secure: Families and members are automatically notified in advance of upcoming payments, and their money is completely protected via the Direct Debit Guarantee.

“New members wanting to join the club are asked to do three things as part of the registration process: provide ID, send a photo, and authorise the set-up of a Direct Debit mandate through GoCardless. Until the latter is in place, we don’t register the members, which gives us a lot more control. We no longer have players getting registered and saying ‘I’ll give you the cash later,’ which used to happen a fair bit.”

Paul Swift, Treasurer & Coach, Amaranth FC

The benefits for your players and parents

Your members and their families get three big benefits through paying by Direct Debit:

Convenience: Subs are taken automatically in the background, so busy parents won’t have to remember to log into their banking apps every month to complete payment.

Predictability: They’ll always know exactly when a payment is due, meaning no unexpected surprises.

Security: All payments are fully protected under the official Direct Debit Guarantee, offering complete peace of mind.

Addressing concerns

A few parents might initially worry about giving the club automated access to draw fees. Here’s how your team managers or committee can easily reassure them:

Advance notifications: Parents always receive a clear digital notice before any payment is collected.

Full protection: Payments are legally covered under the Direct Debit Guarantee, ensuring a full, immediate refund from their bank in the unlikely event of an error.

Easy cancellation: Direct Debit mandates can be canceled instantly at any time via their own online banking app.

Trusted provider: We’re ISO accredited and strictly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Why Direct Debit for sports clubs is the way to go

Adopting Direct Debit isn’t just about making things easier for parents - it transforms your operations off the pitch, too.

Improved club cash flow: Regular, predictable subs help your club treasurer manage fixed expenses - like pitch hire, league entries, and insurance - far more effectively.

Drastically less admin work: Spend less time chasing overdue match fees and more time focusing on training sessions and club development.

Lower transaction fees: Direct Debit typically costs significantly less than traditional credit or debit card payment networks, keeping more money in the club account.

We can play in any formation

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and more than 1,500 clubs across the UK, GoCardless is built to fit into your existing routine.

If your club uses management platforms or accounting tools like Spond, Pitchero, LoveAdmin, Clubmate, Xero, Sage50, or one of 350+ other platforms, we can integrate seamlessly and instantly set you up with fully automated financial processes.

Enjoy hassle-free, timely payments and free your committee up to focus on delivering safe, competitive, and fun football for your local community.

You can try us for free for 90 days today with our quick and easy GoCardless Direct Debit sign up.