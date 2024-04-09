How to reduce your football club's admin work and claim back your time

Is your football club sinking under the weight of administrative tasks? Are you spending countless hours chasing late payments and reconciling transactions? If the answer is yes, then GoCardless could be the lifeline that you need.

GoCardless is a payment processing solution designed to cut through tedious administrative tasks and save football clubs substantial amounts of time spent on financial admin, taking back those precious hours to focus your efforts on the thing that matters the most – your club.

How GoCardless can save your club time on payment collection

Labour-intensive, time-consuming, error-ridden – manual bank reconciliation can prove to be a challenge for many football clubs. No one wants to spend hours sifting through spreadsheets, especially if you or your team are volunteers working evenings and weekends.

Even if you receive payments through standing orders, you have to request re-authorisation every time you make a change to your fees which can lead to accidental failed or missed payments and, once again, emails or texts to members chasing them.

With GoCardless you can collect upfront joining fees and recurring membership fees via Direct Debit. It’s one of the most trusted and reliable ways to get paid.

With GoCardless, bank reconciliation is automatic. Automatic reconciliation software can handle much higher volumes of work than humans, meaning that you’ll see consistent performance regardless of the volume of transactions you’re attempting to reconcile. The best part is that you’ll regain that valuable time, free to allocate it to planning for those all-important championships.

It means payments are collected on your terms, but without a big requirement on your time and energy, meaning a significant reduction in the time spent recovering funds.

Bid farewell to the need for those "friendly reminder" Whatsapps.

Making life easier for your volunteers

Understanding the pivotal role volunteers play in the functioning of football clubs, GoCardless aims to make sure that volunteering at clubs remains a pleasant and satisfying experience for everyone involved. A recent YouGov survey found that small businesses spend over 12 hours a month on regular payments admin, such as invoicing, accounting, expenses, budgeting, and forecasting.

The prospect of dealing with financial administration might prevent someone from dedicating their time to volunteering at their local sports club, especially if they have no financial or accounting background. Let GoCardless handle the complexities, making it easier for your volunteers to contribute their time and support.

The time saved working with GoCardless is really valuable. It allows us to focus on our community and our players and deliver what we're good at, which is safe, inclusive, fun football sessions and matches. Saving time is really important." Lee Suter, Club Development Manager, Faversham Strike Force FC

Seamless integration, quick setup, and swift payments

If you're thinking about getting started with GoCardless, the process is super easy and hassle-free. You won't have to worry about any setup fees or being tied down by contracts, plus you can start receiving payments in less than a day. The dashboard is designed to be user-friendly, giving you a clear picture of the money that’s coming into your club.

What’s more, if you’re already using accounting software, GoCardless seamlessly integrates with accounting software platforms such as Xero, Sage, and Quickbooks; so you can easily receive, track and reconcile your payments.