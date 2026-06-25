How to set up and collect membership fees as a football club

Learning how to set up Direct Debit for membership fees is one of the simplest ways to make managing payments easier for your football club. Within a few quick steps, your players and their families can set up automated, safe payments - saving your volunteers time on admin and securing club cash flow by helping to ensure club subs are paid on time.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get your squads and their families signed up with Direct Debit.

Why use Direct Debit?

We work with lots of grassroots football clubs who’ve made the switch - over 1,500 to date - and they’ve seen a big boost in timely payments, fewer awkward conversations about unpaid subs, and more time to focus on what really matters: improving the club on and off the pitch.

GoCardless Direct Debit sign up in six easy steps

1. Let your members know you’re switching

Give your members and parents a heads-up that you’ll be moving to Direct Debit for all regular subs and registration fees. A simple email or club-wide WhatsApp typically works best. You can also post a notice on your club website or social channels.

Try this email template:

Hi [Parent/Player name],

We're making it easier for you to pay your subs! Going forward, we'll be collecting club payments via Direct Debit. This means no more manual bank transfers and significantly less admin for both sides.

You’ll receive a secure Direct Debit setup link shortly. Please complete it by [due date].

If you have any questions, give us a shout at [phone number].

Thanks,

[Your name/Football club name]

2. Send the Direct Debit setup form

Once you’ve informed everyone, share the setup link via email or WhatsApp, or download a QR code to display on a screen or print out at the clubhouse so your members can authorise the payment setup securely online.

Try this email template:

Hi [Parent/Player name],

As mentioned, we’re moving to Direct Debit for our club subs going forward.

Please complete this secure online form via the link below by [due date]. Once set up, payments will be automatically collected based on our regular seasonal billing schedule.

[Insert link / QR code details]

Your current registration invoice is attached. This will be processed via Direct Debit once you’ve completed the form and your mandate is active.

Questions? Give us a call at [phone number]. We’re happy to help.

Thanks,

[Your name/Football club name]

3. Follow up with a friendly reminder

If you haven’t heard back after a week, send a quick reminder to keep things on track before the league registration deadline.

Try this email template:

Hi [Parent/Player name],

Just a quick reminder to complete your club Direct Debit setup. Remember, you’ll only need to set it up once, then we handle the rest. Your current invoice is attached and will be billed as soon as you complete the mandate online.

Please complete the form before [due date].

Let us know if you need any help getting it sorted!

Thanks,

[Your name/Football Club name]

4. Make a quick call or touchline check-in

Still no response? A friendly conversation at training or over the phone goes a long way. Here’s what works well when talking to parents:

“You’ll only need to set it up once online — the system handles the rest!”

“Direct Debit is fully protected by the official Direct Debit Guarantee.”

“When you pay by Direct Debit, it helps our volunteers spend less time on spreadsheets and more time focusing on training, matches, and team development.”

5. Reassure anyone with concerns

Some parents may worry about losing control over their bank accounts. Let them know:

They’ll always get an automated digital notice before a new payment is drawn.

They’re legally protected by the Direct Debit Guarantee, meaning any errors are refunded immediately by their bank.

They can cancel the mandate at any time through their own mobile banking app.

6. Send a final personal nudge

For anyone still not signed up as the first match approaches, send one last friendly nudge.

Try this email template:

Hi [Parent/Player name],

We chatted recently about moving your club fees to Direct Debit to save you the hassle of manual transfers. I noticed the setup link still isn’t complete.

In case you missed it, here is the secure link again: [Insert link]. Please complete it before [due date] so we can make sure the player is fully registered for upcoming league fixtures.

Let me know if you have any questions at all!

Thanks,

[Your name/Football club name]

“It’s better for players and parents too. There’s no more having to stop for cash as they’re heading to the match on a Saturday or Sunday. The monthly Direct Debit is predictable and easy to plan for, and they get an automated notification every time it’s about to be collected.”

Colin Bowden, Commercial Development Officer, Hemington Hammers

Make it even easier with GoCardless

If your club introduces GoCardless membership payments, the entire process becomes even smoother for your committee:

Bulk transfers: Already using an older Direct Debit provider? Easily transfer your entire customer database over to GoCardless with zero action required from your members

“Pay now” links: Add quick setup links directly to squad invoices, or generate QR codes to show in person at training for instant sign-ups

Flexible payment dates: Collect monthly subs on dates that suit your members and families best (right after payday, for example)

Fewer follow-ups: Once authorised, subscription payments are collected automatically according to your season schedule, with no touchline chasing required

By following these simple steps, your club can streamline payments, secure vital cash flow, and get back to focusing on what you do best - coaching, teaching, and hopefully winning a few games of football.

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and more than 1,500 clubs across England, we’re committed to helping community clubs win off the pitch.

Get started today and try GoCardless fee-free for 90 days.