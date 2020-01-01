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[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs

This short webinar is a great opportunity for clubs to discover how our payment system can help. Our team will guide you through every step, so you’re set up and collecting payments in no time.

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Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your football club is collecting the money that it is owed.

Speakers:

  • Olly Lyons — Senior Brand Manager, GoCardless

  • Jim Leeves — Co-founder, Shapes

What to expect from this session:

  • An introduction to GoCardless

  • Demo of our dashboard in action

  • Success stories

  • Answering common club questions

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.