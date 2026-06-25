Manual payment processes can drain your time, stretch your club’s budget, and even cost you members.

When we’re talking about manual payments, you might think “manual” only refers to collecting cash on the touchline, or taking bank transfers. But even if you're accepting payments online, many of the backend processes involved are often still manual - and come with their own set of problems.

Left unchecked, these sorts of manual processes waste precious volunteer time, increase costs, and create a poor experience for your players, parents and wider club members.

Here are some often-overlooked payment bottlenecks that could be impacting club operations more than you think.

What do we mean by manual payments?

Manual payments involve any transaction that requires hands-on admin. This could be emailing players or parents individually for monthly subs, tracking cash for new kit, or spending hours reconciling bank statements against your member lists.

In contrast, automated payments operate in the background with minimal intervention, which dramatically streamlines your workflow.

Manual problem #1: the drain on volunteer time - and the cost of it

It’s natural for football clubs to focus on direct costs - things like league registration and pitch hire - but the indirect cost of managing payments manually can add up significantly. The typical football club treasurer or admin volunteer often spends over a quarter of their time on billing processes that could easily be automated.

For most grassroots clubs, the most valuable resource is volunteer time. If you automate your payment processes, it can dramatically cut down on the admin burden, freeing up your best people to focus on things closer to the pitch, rather than being stuck with back office matters.

Manual problem #2: stunted cash flow

Keeping your club financially healthy is crucial, but with research suggesting that a staggering 80% of organisations wait up to 20 days past the due date for manual payments, cash flow often doesn’t move as efficiently as it should. Chasing down missed subs and manually matching up invoices delays money getting into your club's account.

Switching to club membership management software with built-in automation speeds up this process, ensuring funds land exactly when you need them to cover seasonal fees as and when they come. To give you an idea of the difference automation can make, clubs using GoCardless have reduced their payment collection time by 47%.

Manual problem #3: a subpar experience for your members

The payment process significantly affects how your members view the club. Naturally, you want to offer the best possible coaching, facilities, and experience possible, but payment convenience is critical, too.

When it comes to paying for sports activities, your members will tend look for three things:

Ease of use: being able to pay securely without much hassle.

Security: knowing their financial data is safe.

Clarity: clear visibility of when funds are being withdrawn.

If you don’t offer that trifecta, it can put people off.

Manual problem #4: the headache of failed payments

Failed payments can have a substantial impact on your club's budget - and club harmony. Knowing how to recover failed membership payments effectively can relieve strain on your budget, avoid awkwardness on the touchline and can even prevent members leaving the club entirely.

Standard card payments fail 5-10% of the time due to various factors - namely cards expiring or getting lost. On the other hand, failure rates drop to around 2.7% with Direct Debit for sports clubs.

There’s more to going cardless than just knocking down your payment failure rate, though. If you automate through us, for example, you’ll benefit from features like Success+, our intelligent payment recovery tool that retries payments when they have the best chance of succeeding. It’ll help you recover up to 70% of failed payments without having a single awkward chat at training.

Beat the manual trap with GoCardless

Manual payment processes can easily hide behind seemingly digital setups, causing headaches you shouldn’t have to deal with. If you’re spending time dealing with payment failures, chasing subs, and managing repetitive back office admin, GoCardless can help.

As a proud supporter of 18 County FAs and over 1,500 clubs across England, we’re committed to helping grassroots football thrive. Automating your payment processes allows you to focus on the important stuff, like growing your club and supporting your local community.

You can kick things off with us with 90 days of fee-free collections via our simple GoCardless Direct Debit sign up.