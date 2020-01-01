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Retention

Retention

How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?
How Do Retainers Work for Consultants?

Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?

2 min read
Retention
What is churn rate and how is it calculated?
What is churn rate and how is it calculated?

Learn about churn rate and how to reduce it

2 min read
Retention
What Is Involuntary Churn?
What Is Involuntary Churn?

Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.

2 min read
Retention
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute

Find out some of the key findings from our discussion customer churn

2 min read
Retention
What are the consequences of failed payments?
What are the consequences of failed payments?

Discover how payment failures can impact your business.

3 min read
Payments
Understanding And Improving App Retention
Understanding And Improving App Retention

Discover app retention by category and other app retention strategies.

2 min read
Retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

7 min read
Enterprise
How You Can Improve Your B2B Customer Retention
How You Can Improve Your B2B Customer Retention

How to improve your B2B customer retention for better profitability.

2 min read
Retention
How To Calculate and Achieve Negative Churn
How To Calculate and Achieve Negative Churn

A straightforward guide to negative churn and how to achieve it.

2 min read
Retention
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn

Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.

3 min read
Enterprise
How to Build an Effective Customer Portal
How to Build an Effective Customer Portal

Learn how to maximise your retention rates by optimising your customer portal.

2 min read
Retention
5 Ways to Win Back Lost Customers
5 Ways to Win Back Lost Customers

We look at 5 proven ways to win back lost customers

2 min read
Retention
How to stop cart abandonment
How to stop cart abandonment

We share practical tips to help you tackle the problem of cart abandonment

2 min read
Business Management
How to Measure Customer Retention
How to Measure Customer Retention

We look at how to measure and improve your customer retention.

3 min read
Retention
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min read
Retention
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model
Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min read
Subscription
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min read
Retention
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight

How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

2 min read
Enterprise
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

3 min read
Retention
How GoCardless helped us during COVID-19
How GoCardless helped us during COVID-19

Role Models guest writes this post about retaining clients during lockdown.

2 min read
GoCardless
What is customer retention?
What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min read
Retention
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

Webinar
GoCardless
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

4 min read
Accounting
How to calculate annual churn rate
How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min read
Retention
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