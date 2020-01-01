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Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?
Learn about churn rate and how to reduce it
Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.
Find out some of the key findings from our discussion customer churn
Discover how payment failures can impact your business.
Discover app retention by category and other app retention strategies.
Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.
How to improve your B2B customer retention for better profitability.
A straightforward guide to negative churn and how to achieve it.
Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.
Learn how to maximise your retention rates by optimising your customer portal.
We look at 5 proven ways to win back lost customers
We share practical tips to help you tackle the problem of cart abandonment
We look at how to measure and improve your customer retention.
Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.
How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
Role Models guest writes this post about retaining clients during lockdown.
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.