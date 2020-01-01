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Payments

A Guide to Same Day Settlement Payment Gateways
A Guide to Same Day Settlement Payment Gateways
3 min read
Payments
Why Is My Card Payment Failing?
Why Is My Card Payment Failing?

What causes credit card payments to fail? Discover the main reasons.

2 min read
Payments
The Challenges of Collecting One-Off Payments
The Challenges of Collecting One-Off Payments

What are the challenges of receiving one-off payments? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
What is a Smart Card?
What is a Smart Card?

Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Mail Order?
What Is Mail Order?

Learn how to buy and sell using mail order accounts with our guide.

3 min read
Payments
How to Make a Contra Payment
How to Make a Contra Payment

Discover how to make and enter contra payments in accounting.

2 min read
Payments
What Is the Process of Credit Application?
What Is the Process of Credit Application?

Find out what goes on a credit application form template UK.

2 min read
Payments
What are link payments?
What are link payments?

Find out what payment links offer your business

6 min read
Payments
What is a Bitcoin ATM (Automated Teller Machine)?
What is a Bitcoin ATM (Automated Teller Machine)?

Find out about Bitcoin ATMs and how they work.

2 min read
Payments
How Does an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Work?
How Does an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Work?

Find out how ATMs work and how they can benefit your business.

2 min read
Payments
How to Calculate a Tax Refund
How to Calculate a Tax Refund

Get your money back from HMRC with an income tax refund calculator.

3 min read
Payments
How Do Credit Card Refunds Work
How Do Credit Card Refunds Work

Find out what a credit card refund involves

2 min read
Payments
How to Claim a Tax Refund
How to Claim a Tax Refund

Does HMRC owe you money? Here’s how to claim tax refunds.

2 min read
Payments
How to Calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio
How to Calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is a useful metric for any investor.

2 min read
Payments
Primary Account Number (PAN) Definition
Primary Account Number (PAN) Definition

Do you know what your PAN is? Learn more about the PAN card meaning.

2 min read
Payments
How Does a Postal Order Work?
How Does a Postal Order Work?

What is a postal order, and how does it work? Find out more in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
Clearing House Definition and Examples
Clearing House Definition and Examples

Could a clearing house automated payment system help you?

2 min read
Payments
Understanding Transaction Costs
Understanding Transaction Costs

What are transaction costs, and how are they calculated?

2 min read
Payments
Benefits of Cash Accounting for Small Business
Benefits of Cash Accounting for Small Business

Cash basis accounting carries special advantages for small businesses.

3 min read
Payments
Ways to Make the Online Payment Process Easier
Ways to Make the Online Payment Process Easier

Is your website optimised for easy online payments?

2 min read
Payments
The top 5 POS systems for your small business
The top 5 POS systems for your small business

The top 5 point of sale system options for small businesses

2 min read
Payments
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK
The best low-cost online payment systems in the UK

The top 5 low-cost payment gateways from Worldpay to PayPal

6 min read
Payments
How Xero users can end late payments
How Xero users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
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