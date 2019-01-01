Skip to content
Enterprise

2 min readEnterprise

The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021

The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA

PDFPayments

The Global Recurring Payments Tracker: August 2019 edition

Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.

PDFFinance

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide

The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.

PDFPayments

Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

2 min readGrowth

How do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?

We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.

PDFPayments

Payment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

PDFPayments

Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

4 min readGoCardless

What does switching to GoCardless actually look like?

All the important steps that help a new business get up to speed on GoCardless.

3 min readPayments

The two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it

Why Direct Debit payments fail, failure rates and what you can do about it.

4 min readRetention

How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

