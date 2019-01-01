Enterprise
The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021
The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA
PDFPaymentsThe Global Recurring Payments Tracker: August 2019 edition
Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.
PDFFinanceStrong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide
The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.
PDFPaymentsSecurity vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?
We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.
2 min readGrowthHow do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.
PDFPaymentsPayment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.
PDFPaymentsReport: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019
We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.
4 min readGoCardlessWhat does switching to GoCardless actually look like?
All the important steps that help a new business get up to speed on GoCardless.
3 min readPaymentsThe two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it
Why Direct Debit payments fail, failure rates and what you can do about it.
4 min readRetentionHow to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
3 min readPaymentsTaking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.