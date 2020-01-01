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Direct Debit

Direct Debit

Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Watch our free webinar to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.

Webinar
Direct Debit
Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business
Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business

Hear payment experts from GoCardless and Plum as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

Webinar
Direct Debit
Best gym membership management software
Best gym membership management software

Learn what to look for in the best gym membership software.

2 min read
Recurring Payments
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
Enterprise
Common challenges when trying to accept recurring payments
Common challenges when trying to accept recurring payments

Discover the best way to accept recurring payments online.

3 min read
Recurring Payments
How merchants should fight chargebacks
How merchants should fight chargebacks

If a chargeback seems illegitimate it should always be fought, when possible

2 min read
Direct Debit
What is bank giro credit (BGC)?
What is bank giro credit (BGC)?

How do you use a bank giro credit transfer to pay bills?

2 min read
Direct Debit
Direct Debit vs Recurring Payment
Direct Debit vs Recurring Payment
2 min read
Direct Debit
Why Has My Direct Debit Been Returned?
Why Has My Direct Debit Been Returned?

Why would a direct debit request be returned?

2 min read
Direct Debit
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?

How could direct debits boost your credit score?

2 min read
Direct Debit
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?

Want to know how long for a direct debit refund? Find out here.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?

Do you need to change your direct debits when you get a new card?

2 min read
Cards
Can I change a direct debit?
Can I change a direct debit?

How to amend and cancel direct debits and update payment bank details.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit

There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.

4 min read
Direct Debit
How to set up Direct Debit payments in Xero
How to set up Direct Debit payments in Xero
5 min read
Partners
How to set up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks
How to set up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks
2 min read
Partners
How to set up a Direct Debit in Sage
How to set up a Direct Debit in Sage

Use GoCardless to set up Sage Direct Debit for easier payments.

2 min read
Partners
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?

These are the direct debit rules you need to know

3 min read
Bacs
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?

Learn how to reinstate direct debits and ensure continuity of payment.

2 min read
Direct Debit
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

6 min read
Direct Debit
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

10 min read
Bacs
5 things Direct Debit can do for your business
5 things Direct Debit can do for your business

The average small business is owed over 63k in outstanding payments, which means spending extra time, money and resource chasing payments. In this guide, we look at 5 ways Direct Debit can help solve these problems.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Bacs approved bureaus
Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

2 min read
Bacs
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?

Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.

2 min read
Direct Debit
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