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Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
Budget deficits occur when the government’s spending outstrips its revenue
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”
AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.
Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.
The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.
Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.