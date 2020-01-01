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Accounting

Accounting

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accounting
A complete guide to interim reports
A complete guide to interim reports

Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.

2 min read
Accounting
An Accounting Cycle Guide
An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min read
Accounting
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

2 min read
Accounting
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Absorption Costing?
What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Accrued Liabilities?
What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min read
Accounting
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

7 min read
Accounting
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min read
Accounting
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accounting
Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accounting
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accounting
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accounting
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accounting
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Budget Deficit?
What Is a Budget Deficit?

Budget deficits occur when the government’s spending outstrips its revenue

2 min read
Accounting
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Revenue Recognition?
What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?

AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.

2 min read
Accounting
What is penetration pricing?
What is penetration pricing?

Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Net Sales Formula?
What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Marginal Cost
How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min read
Accounting
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