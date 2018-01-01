Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

3 min readAccountants

The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll

What are the risks, advantages and drawbacks to outsourcing payroll?

2 min readAccountants

How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?

How much does it cost to outsource payroll? We’ve crunched the numbers...

6 min readAccountants

The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020

Generate CPD credits, and make new contacts to learn from and generate new work.

16 min readAccountants

The A-Z of cloud accounting

26 reasons to become a digital accountancy practice.

5 min readAccountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless is hitting the road: see you at the Xero NZ Roadshow 2019

See you at one of seven events across New Zealand.

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

WebinarCash flow

On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

PDFAccountants

What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants

What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?

PDFAccountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

2 min readAccountants

Xerocon London: a human, connected world

If you couldn't attend the show, let us run you through our highlights.

WebinarAccountants

On-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees

Watch this free webinar and take the worry out of increasing your fees. With expert advice from Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club.

3 min readAccountants

5 steps to healthy cash flow for you and your clients

For accountants, getting to grips with cash flow allows you to lead by example and become a trusted adviser to your clients. In this guide we take you through 5 steps to healthy cash flow for you and your clients.

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless & Xero: A beautiful business love story

PDFAccountants

How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants

5 steps to healthier cash flow for you and your clients

4 min readAccountants

5 ways to increase automation and efficiency with technology

4 min readAccountants

5 proven ways to win more clients for your accounting firm

PDFAccountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

3 min readAccountants

Cloud adoption: Single platform or multiple accounting software?

2 min readAccountants

The results are out: Accountants Benchmarking Survey Report 2018

3 min readAccountants

Accountex 2018: The year digital accounting came of age

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales