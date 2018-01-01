Accountants
3 min readAccountantsBusiness finance: How to identify financial needs and advise your clients
As an accountant you can help clients understand and find business finance options that fit their needs. Let’s take a look at the key facts you and your client should know when looking for finance.
PDFAccountantsThe complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants
Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.
PDFAccountantsGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SME accountancy firms. We guide you through 5 practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your firm's average payment times and debtor days.
PDFAccountantsWhat I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for accountants
We talked to accountancy practice owners and advisors to discover their top tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they would give to their younger selves.
4 min readAccountantsHow cloud accounting and fintech are changing the skill set of accountants
Cloud accounting has given rise to a new breed of tech-savvy, data-enabled, commercially astute accountants, who are becoming trusted advisors to their clients.
6 min readAccountantsHarnessing the power of cloud accounting apps
Hear from accountancy firm Kinder Pocock on how they are tapping into the potential of apps in cloud accounting software to deliver value for their practice and their clients.
PDFAccountantsThe A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide
Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.
4 min readAccountantsEnd-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts
The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency
6 min readAccountantsThe ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects
It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.
5 min readAccountantsThe ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right
Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.
PDFAccountantsSuccessful onboarding to cloud services
Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.
PDFAccountantsGetting your cloud workflow right
The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.
PDFAccountantsGetting your cloud proposition right
When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.
4 min readAccountantsWhy add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm
Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.
1 min readAccountantsHow accounting firms can eliminate debtors
Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.
PDFAccountants5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide
Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.
PDFAccountantsHow FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide
Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.