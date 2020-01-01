Accounting
The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right
Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.
PDFAccountingSuccessful onboarding to cloud services
Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.
PDFAccountingGetting your cloud workflow right
The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.
PDFAccountingGetting your cloud proposition right
When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.
4 min readAccountingWhy add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm
Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.
1 min readAccountingHow accounting firms can eliminate debtors
Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.
PDFAccounting5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide
Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.
PDFAccountingHow FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide
Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.