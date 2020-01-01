Skip to content
Resources

Accounting

5 min readAccounting

The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right

Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.

2 min readAccounting

Moving to cloud accounting – the benefits for your business

PDFAccounting

Successful onboarding to cloud services

Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.

PDFAccounting

Getting your cloud workflow right

The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.

PDFAccounting

Getting your cloud proposition right

When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.

4 min readAccounting

Why add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm

Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.

1 min readAccounting

How accounting firms can eliminate debtors

Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.

PDFAccounting

5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide

Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.

PDFAccounting

How FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide

Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.

