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What is a Prompt Payment Policy?
What is a Prompt Payment Policy?

How prompt payment policy helps small businesses.

2 min read
Payments
Solving Your Small Business Payment Disputes
Solving Your Small Business Payment Disputes

How to avoid and solve small business payment disputes.

2 min read
Payments
The B2B Payments Market Size and Future
The B2B Payments Market Size and Future

Despite the pandemic, the B2B payments market continues to climb.

2 min read
Payments
Safe online payment methods for small business
Safe online payment methods for small business

Build trust with customers by offering them safe payment methods online.

5 min read
Payments
The Key Features of B2B Payment System
The Key Features of B2B Payment System

Could a B2B payment system transform your business?

2 min read
Payments
What Happens If A Customer Disputes A Payment?
What Happens If A Customer Disputes A Payment?

Everything you need to know to protect your business from payment disputes.

2 min read
Payments
Credit Repair Companies: How Do They Work?
Credit Repair Companies: How Do They Work?

We look at how credit repair companies may be able to improve your credit score.

2 min read
Finance
What Is A Cosigner?
What Is A Cosigner?

Why do you need a cosigner?

2 min read
Payments
Bill Of Sale – Definition and Examples
Bill Of Sale – Definition and Examples

What does a bill of sale consist of?

2 min read
Payments
What Is Statutory Interest?
What Is Statutory Interest?

Get compensated for late payments by charging statutory interest.

2 min read
Payments
Unlimited Liability Definition and Examples
Unlimited Liability Definition and Examples

It pays to know your options when it comes to limited and unlimited liability.

2 min read
Accounting
Private Companies: Their Pros and Cons
Private Companies: Their Pros and Cons

Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of private companies.

2 min read
Business Management
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?

Learn how a phoenix company works.

2 min read
Business Management
How to avoid overdue invoices in Xero
How to avoid overdue invoices in Xero

The best way to avoid late invoices in Xero is by taking automatic payments.

2 min read
Business Management
How to schedule recurring invoices in QuickBooks
How to schedule recurring invoices in QuickBooks

Can you set up recurring invoices in QuickBooks? It’s easy with GoCardless.

2 min read
Partners
How to set up Direct Debit payments in Xero
How to set up Direct Debit payments in Xero
5 min read
Partners
How to set up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks
How to set up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks
2 min read
Partners
How to set up a Direct Debit in Sage
How to set up a Direct Debit in Sage

Use GoCardless to set up Sage Direct Debit for easier payments.

2 min read
Partners
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?

Learn how a phoenix company works.

2 min read
Business Management
Best B2B Payment Solutions for SMBs
Best B2B Payment Solutions for SMBs

A good B2B payment solution can reduce transaction fees.

8 min read
Small Business
How To Avoid Non-sterling Transaction Fees
How To Avoid Non-sterling Transaction Fees

A non-sterling fee is applied to transactions in a currency other than sterling.

2 min read
Payments
Top Advantages of Accounting Software
Top Advantages of Accounting Software

A key advantage of accounting software is that it saves time and money.

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Credit Reference Agencies?
What Are Credit Reference Agencies?

See the role of Credit Reference Agencies in ascertaining your credit score.

2 min read
Payments
GoCardless Survey: Americans Favour Small Businesses This Holiday Season
GoCardless Survey: Americans Favour Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Consumers shun card payments to give SMBs a boost

2 min read
Press Releases

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.