Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Four things I didn’t know about open banking
Four things I didn’t know about open banking

The UK’s most advanced payments innovators demystify open banking.

3 min read
Open Banking
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
6 Benefits of Customer Retention
6 Benefits of Customer Retention

Reduce customer churn and reap the benefits of customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business
Customer Acquisition vs Customer Retention
Customer Acquisition vs Customer Retention

What should you focus on; customer retention or customer acquisition?

2 min read
Small Business
How to Do a Customer Retention Analysis
How to Do a Customer Retention Analysis

What does a customer retention analysis model look like?

3 min read
Small Business
SaaS Cash Flow Forecast Best Practices
SaaS Cash Flow Forecast Best Practices

How do you track your SaaS cash flow? Here are our tips for forecasting.

3 min read
Accounting
Which Invoice Method Should Small Businesses Use?
Which Invoice Method Should Small Businesses Use?

Learn more about the different types of invoices in our guide.

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviours
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviours

Leverage customer behaviour intel to create a better payment experience.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Cost of living crisis not stunting charity donations as 44% of Brits say they will continue to give (but call for easier ways to donate)
Cost of living crisis not stunting charity donations as 44% of Brits say they will continue to give (but call for easier ways to donate)
3 min read
Press Releases
How to make a cash flow chart for your business
How to make a cash flow chart for your business

A guide to generating a cash flow chart for your business

2 min read
Accounting
How to accept invoice payments online
How to accept invoice payments online
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Does Financial Inclusion Mean?
What Does Financial Inclusion Mean?

Learn more about the meaning of financial inclusion and its applications.

2 min read
Payments
How to Become a Freelance Developer
How to Become a Freelance Developer

Becoming a freelance developer requires both coding and business skills.

2 min read
Small Business
How to become a freelance artist
How to become a freelance artist

Becoming a freelance artist requires creative flair and business knowledge.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Recruiter
How to Become a Freelance Recruiter

Become a freelance recruiter with these simple tips.

2 min read
Small Business
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Watch our free webinar to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.

Webinar
Direct Debit
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience

Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.

PDF
Open Banking
How to Become a Freelance First Aid Trainer
How to Become a Freelance First Aid Trainer

Are you interested in becoming a freelance first aid trainer? Find out more.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Designer
How to Become a Freelance Designer

Kickstart your career with our freelance designer tips.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a UK Freelance Translator
How to Become a UK Freelance Translator

Discover our top tips for becoming a freelance translator.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Become a Freelance Photographer
How to Become a Freelance Photographer

Discover the best tips for freelance photographers in our guide.

2 min read
Small Business
8 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Writer
8 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Writer

Start your new career with the freelance writer’s guide.

3 min read
Small Business
10 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Accountant
10 Tips for Becoming a Freelance Accountant

Could freelance accounting work be a good career change?

3 min read
Small Business
Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software
Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software

Find out how to automate accounts receivable processes with software.

3 min read
Payments

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.