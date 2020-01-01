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Guide to ACH return codes
Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

6 min read
Global Payments
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are incremental cash flows?
What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

Webinar
GoCardless
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min read
Cash flow
How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accounting
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?

What is contribution margin? Check out our guide for more information.

2 min read
Accounting
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Best online payment gateways for small business in the UK
Best online payment gateways for small business in the UK

Find the best payment gateway for your company with our handy guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

Webinar
Cash flow
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
What Does TARGET2 Mean?
What Does TARGET2 Mean?

Learn everything you need to know about TARGET2 with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
Pause your customers’ subscriptions more easily
Pause your customers’ subscriptions more easily

A new feature makes it easier to pause multiple customer subscriptions.

1 min read
GoCardless
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?

Get the lowdown on MRR for SaaS businesses with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Subscription
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accounting
How to develop an effective annual plan
How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

3 min read
Growth
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

3 min read
Subscription
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accounting
5 key steps to taking your business global
5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

2 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

3 min read
Global Payments

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.