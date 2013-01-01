By Siamac Rezaiezadeh — Feb 2020 — 1 min read

What’s the missing piece in your subscription growth engine?

The fastest-growing businesses in the world have one thing in common; they’re all subscription businesses. The subscription economy is growing at a rapid pace. In Europe, it’s growing at an impressive 64%.

But if every company knows the value of a subscription model, how do you stand out? What’s your hidden advantage that will drive growth? What’s the missing piece in your growth engine that your competitors don’t have?

We believe the answer is better payments. Or better recurring payments, to be precise.

That’s the short answer, but we believe that too many subscription businesses see choosing and implementing a payment provider as a box to tick, something to get out of the way as quickly as possible so you can focus on something else.Sales cycles, especially in B2B, can be long and complex. When it comes to winning a new customer, the last thing you want is the final detail - completing a payment - to get in the way. The payment methods, and indeed the payment experience, you offer can have a big impact on conversion.

And as a subscription business, you need to ensure a continued high-quality payment experience at every billing cycle. Winning a new customer is 5 to 25 times more expensive than retaining an existing one, so minimising the involuntary churn that stems from failed payments is key.

Watch our free on-demanc webinar, and in 30 minutes I’ll provide 3 actionable strategies for boosting growth with better payment experiences. During the webinar I’ll show you:

The results of our recent YouGov survey showing payment preference across the globe, and how you can use preference to win new customers How to minimise churn with a more dependable recurring payment platform How to reduce the operating costs and admin time that stifle growth

Tune in and discover the missing piece in your growth engine that your competitors don’t have.