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Privacy Centre

Updated – 26 June 2025

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Merchants

Our privacy practices for people who take payments for their goods and services through GoCardless or use our data products.

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides the technology and other services that help merchants around the world process payments for their goods or services.

If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at:

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

Contact the Data Protection Officer

How does GoCardless use personal data?

What personal data do we use?

When you set up and use a GoCardless account, we collect personal data about you and your company’s employees, directors, trustees or beneficial owners. That includes:

  1. Identification information, such as name, job title, birthdate, nationality, government-issued identification (for example, a passport or driver’s license), and account username and password.

  2. Contact information, such as email address, phone number, work address, company or organisation name, country and language.  

  3. Financial information, such as sort code, bank account number and account holder name and address.

  4. Transaction information, such as the names of transacting parties, transaction description, payment amounts, and the devices and payment methods used to complete the transactions.

  5. Usage information, such as how you enter data on our sites and services and how long it takes, and whether you opened an email or clicked a link. To collect this data, we use cookies and other tracking technologies.

  6. Connection information, such as the type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, log-in records, IP address and location derived from it.

  7. Due diligence information, such as identity verification, background check and credit references (for example, Onfido, LexisNexis or Creditsafe), from financial institutions (such as our banking partners), from social media such as LinkedIn, or from other public sources.

If you have a question or a problem

You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices. If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.

Read more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:

  • What makes our processing lawful?

  • Who do we share personal data with?

  • How do we protect data that crosses borders?

  • How do we make automatic decisions about people?

  • How long do we keep the data?

  • What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.