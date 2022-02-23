There are a variety of e-commerce solutions which allow companies to carry out transactions using credit cards without having a merchant account. The best known of these solutions are Paypal and Square, but there are several other good alternatives as well.

As a seller wishing to conduct online sales without a merchant account, rest assured this is certainly a possibility. In this post we’ll take you through why you might opt to forgo a merchant account in favour of other options, as well as taking you through a detailed guide to accepting credit card payments without a merchant account.

How to Accept Credit Card Payments

Businesses can accept credit card payments through various methods to enhance customer convenience and streamline transactions. One popular option is using payment service providers (PSPs) like PayPal, Square, and Stripe, which allow easy integration and high accessibility.

Another method includes mobile payment solutions, enabling payments directly via apps such as Paysend or Wise. Additionally, online storefronts on platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce facilitate credit card transactions seamlessly. To accept credit card payments, some businesses may also require a merchant account for processing, depending on their specific needs.

Steps to Accept Credit Card Payments

Taking credit card payments through a merchant account involves several key steps to ensure a smooth process for your business. Here’s how to get started:

1. Choose and Apply for a Merchant Account Provider Research and select a reliable merchant account provider, considering factors such as fees, customer support, and integration options. Popular providers include PayPal, Square, and Stripe. Once you've chosen a provider, complete the application process, which often requires providing business information and financial documentation.

2. Set Up Payment Processing Solutions After approval, set up your payment processing solutions for accepting credit card payments. This may involve integrating payment gateways into your website or configuring point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

3. Configure Security Features and Test Your Payment System Implement security measures such as SSL certificates for online transactions and ensure PCI compliance to protect sensitive customer data. Before going live, thoroughly test your payment processing system by conducting trial transactions to ensure it works smoothly for accepting credit card payments.

4. Start Accepting Credit Card Payments Once everything is set up and tested, you can begin taking credit card payments. Promote your new payment options to customers, highlighting the convenience and security of credit card transactions.

What are merchant accounts?

At its most basic, a merchant account is essentially a specialised bank account which businesses use to accept payments via debit or credit card.

When it comes to accepting credit card payments, however, it becomes slightly more complicated. When a customer makes a payment to a business by credit card, a credit card processor will send the transaction to what’s called the credit card interchange. From there, it is routed to the customer’s issuing bank for approval. Once approved, the money will be deposited into the business’ merchant account. Finally, the funds will be transferred from the merchant account to a business account.

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Drawbacks of merchant accounts

As this is a rather convoluted process, there are several issues involved in using a merchant account for credit card payments.

Firstly, in order for a bank to take the risk of offering you this solution, they may opt to underwrite the account. They may also refuse to issue one if you have a poor credit history.

Secondly, there are a number of fees involved in using a merchant account. These usually include application fees, setup fees, transaction fees and currency conversion fees in the case that you are receiving payments internationally.

Thirdly, using merchant accounts can result in delays in receiving the funds in your business account. As you are dependent on credit card companies' processing times, the duration of time it takes for the money to arrive in your account is out of your hands.

For all of these reasons and more, many businesses look for ways to accept payments online without having a merchant account.

Accepting credit card payments online: PayPal

Paypal was one of the first companies to allow businesses to accept credit card payments without a merchant account and is still one of the most famous today.

Paypal transaction fees can be found on their website, but typically start at 2.9% standard fee per transaction.

Accepting credit card payments online: Square

Square offers several tools for accepting credit card payments without a merchant account in the UK. Included in their application programming interfaces (APIs) are options for businesses to create and tailor their checkout and payment process to their online storefront. There are options to accept credit card payments over the interface. The transaction fees on Square vary, but typically online checkouts result in a 2.5% fee on each transaction.

Alternative approach to taking credit card payments

UK business owners and developers can sign up with GoCardless as a sole trader and hold a bank account either in their own name or a trading name.

GoCardless provides a bank-to-bank payments solution that enables payments to be collected on time with reduced costs, effectively bypassing the card system typically required for taking credit card payments. This innovative approach also eliminates the need for a traditional merchant account, simplifying the payment process for businesses.

By signing up with GoCardless, business owners can collect payments directly from customers’ bank accounts and transfer them to either personal accounts or business accounts with ease (subject to passing regulatory checks).

Accept Payments without a credit card

GoCardless offers an alternative to taking credit card payments. It enables businesses to collect payments directly from customers' bank accounts without a merchant account. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.