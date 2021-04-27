How can e-commerce benefit your business?

E-commerce can be defined as the buying and selling of goods or services on the internet. E-commerce is all around us and it has grown exponentially since the 11th of August 1994, when a man sold a Sting CD to his friend through his website NetMarket.

Now, global e-commerce sales are predicted to reach $4.2 trillion. In the UK, revenue for e-commerce business is projected to reach £80,678 million in 2021 at an annual growth rate of 3.5x. The UK e-commerce market's largest segment is fashion with a projected market volume of £27,060 million in 2021.

Based on these numbers, one thing is for certain – if you don’t have an e-commerce website yet, you should.

Get yourself an e-commerce website

The first step in becoming an e-commerce business is to set up an e-commerce website. There are plenty of superb e-commerce website builder sites out there so it is important to understand which one’s might fit your business the best.

It is also important to note the difference between an e-commerce website builder and e-commerce platforms.

E-commerce website design builders are perfect for companies that are looking for an all-in-one solution hosted by a provider and delivered through the cloud. Alternatively, e-commerce platforms can be hosted on a custom website which gives companies more control over the end to end delivery of the product.

Here are some of the top e-commerce website builder recommendations:

Wix

EKM

Squarespace

Weebly

Shift4shop

Creating a custom e-commerce website

A downside of using e-commerce website design solutions is the fact that your website will use a template that thousands of other brands and companies have already used. If you want a truly unique solution that will impress your customers, consider working with an e-commerce website development consultant. They will help to integrate the best e-commerce platform for your needs into your custom site, giving you full control over the process. If you would like to go down the e-commerce website development route, bear in mind the main features that e-commerce business companies need from their site:

Search – functionality to easily find the product

Shopping cart – to store and view intended purchases before moving to the checkout process

Payment – functionality for customers to pay for products

Database – to store transaction details

Inventory management – to track available merchandise

Customer support – to manage and improve the customer journey

What is the best e-commerce platform in the UK?

In general, most companies will be happy with an integrated platform solution that incorporates all the necessary features for a monthly fee. Shopify is generally considered the best e-commerce platform in the UK largely due to the fact it is easy to set-up and customise. You can create a store with no coding knowledge, and they make it incredibly easy to start accepting credit card payments.

E-commerce marketing

Now, that you’ve got a gorgeous new website and your products are ready to fly off the (virtual) shelves, the final piece to the puzzle is getting customers to find you. This is where e-commerce marketing comes into play. A vital part of any e-commerce business is developing a strategy that will increase awareness of your store and brand. There are multiple tactics to get traffic to your website and then convert traffic into sales:

SEO – Pick some keywords that are relevant to your business and include them throughout your website. Increasing organic searches means more visitors to your site.

PPC – Through Google AdWords, you can pay to have your products come first in search results when someone searches for the term. Some e-commerce website builders even give you free credit to get started.

Email Marketing – Get customers to sign up for a newsletter and send offers and promotions to make sure they keep coming back.

Affiliates – Get larger sites to refer back to yours, they earn some commission and you get more customers, it’s a win-win!

