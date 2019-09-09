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Taking Betalingsservice Payments

Chris Hooper
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Last editedMay 20221 min read

Within this section, we outline how you submit payments to Nets and the response messages associated with the Direct Debit payments.

Notifying your customers of payments

The nature of Direct Debit allows for payment collection to be flexible. For example, you can set fixed amounts to be collected at specific intervals, or collect varying amounts when needed according to the service that you’re charging for.

Any payments must be clarified with the customer prior to collection. The Payment Summary they receive from Nets at the end of each month will notify the customer of all upcoming payments for the month ahead, including information of your Direct Debit payment.

Submitting payment requests to Nets

Once a customer has completed a mandate, you can collect Direct Debit payments by submitting a payment request to Nets. You will need to provide the following information:

  • Customer number (a unique ID for your customers to link to their mandate)

  • Amount

  • Payment date

  • Maturity date (when payments are due to stop occurring)

  • Any additional information

On the day the payment is due, your bank credits your account, while your customer’s bank debits theirs. The two banks then settle up between themselves.

If the date you have chosen to collect the payment is a non-banking day, it will be delayed until the next available banking day. This is the default position for any payments that are submitted with GoCardless. In these situations, however, you can specify with Nets that the payment should be taken the previous day if you prefer.

Post-submission

After submission, Nets sends you a report with details of which payments succeeded and which failed, with information about how to identify the reason for failure. For full details on these messages see the files section.

Taking Betalingsservice payments through GoCardless

Allowing GoCardless to process your Direct Debit payments means we will take care of the following:

  • Setting up and status-checks of your payments

  • Submitting payment requests directly to Nets on your behalf

  • Collecting as fast as possible to ensure you receive your money as efficiently as possible

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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