A PBS (Payment Business Service) number is essential to the process of collecting Direct Debit payments in Denmark. GoCardless can provide your organisation with a PBS number.

There are two ways to obtain access to Betalingsservice for your business. You can either apply through Nets, the payment service provider for Betalingsservice, or through GoCardless.

Access to Betalingsservice through Nets

Larger organisations may prefer to gain access to Betalingsservice in-house, so that the Direct Debit processes are managed internally. In order to facilitate this set-up, you will need to enter into a Creditor Agreement (know as kreditoraftale in Danish) with Nets.

When you are successful with your application, Nets will provide you with a User ID and Payment Business Service (PBS) number, and therefore approving your business to collect Direct Debit payments through their system.

Setting up access to Betalingsservice can be a time consuming process. In Denmark, Nets must carry out certain checks, including a company ownership and financial strength review which often requires a lot of input and resource to complete.

Submitting via GoCardless

Using GoCardless to manage Betalingsservice payments removes complexity. GoCardless manages the relationship with Nets on your behalf, and powers your business to collect payments from not only Denmark, but also a range of other countries.

If you wish to use Betalingsservice through GoCardless, you have three ways of managing payments: using an online dashboard, connecting to one of our partners to enhance your existing software, or building your integration with our extensive REST API documentation.

As soon as you have authorisation from your customers, you can automatically collect one-off or recurring payments, all whilst maintaining your brand front and centre if you wish. Our pricing packages are simple and transparent, with no setup charges or hidden fees.