Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Let's talk: International Payments

The world is fundamentally borderless but payments are not keeping up - until now. GoCardless and Wise announce International Payments is now available for Australian businesses. Watch to learn how this feature will help simplify international payments.

Scroll to learn more

Speakers

  • Luke Fossett, Director ANZ, GoCardless

  • Tristan Dakin, Country Manager ANZ, WISE

What we’ll cover

  • The top three barriers business are worried about when scaling internationally

  • Why GoCardless and Wise have partnered, and how this partnership will simplify cross-border payments for Australian businesses

  • Hear from Sam from Re-Leased and how they have been using International Payments to scale internationally while $10,000 a month on bank fees