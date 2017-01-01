Let's talk: International Payments
The world is fundamentally borderless but payments are not keeping up - until now. GoCardless and Wise announce International Payments is now available for Australian businesses. Watch to learn how this feature will help simplify international payments.
Speakers
Luke Fossett, Director ANZ, GoCardless
Tristan Dakin, Country Manager ANZ, WISE
What we’ll cover
The top three barriers business are worried about when scaling internationally
Why GoCardless and Wise have partnered, and how this partnership will simplify cross-border payments for Australian businesses
Hear from Sam from Re-Leased and how they have been using International Payments to scale internationally while $10,000 a month on bank fees