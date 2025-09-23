New GoCardless product updates have landed - September 2025

Whether you're a small business owner using our dashboard or an enterprise customer building on our API, we've made updates that make managing money coming in and out of your business easier, more efficient, and with added flexibility. We've got exciting news for both of you. Discover what we’ve launched over the last few months:

Dashboard improvements:

Control your cash flow: Choose your payout schedule

Seamless experiences with more flexible Instalments

A smoother checkout process for subscriptions

Get capital when you need it

NEW Settling Up podcast

An easier way to update customer details

Marketing tools to help you

Improvements for businesses using our API:

Outbound payments

More than one account? No problem

Balance API

Dashboard improvements

Control your cash flow: Choose your payout schedule

Choose between daily, weekly or monthly payouts and get your funds exactly when you need them. Get better visibility and take control of when you get paid without the added admin or reconciliation.

Seamless experiences with more flexible Instalments

Instalments are now available for both your new and existing customers. Set them up online or in person with QR codes. See how to create an Instalment .

A smoother checkout process for subscriptions

Your subscription customers can now make an instant one-off payment (like paying a joining fee) at the same time as they set up their recurring payments. It's one smooth, easy checkout process. See how you can add a one-off payment to a subscription.

Get capital when you need it

Make the most of every opportunity. We’ve partnered with Pipe to offer businesses** capital when they need it. Fast funding, with no hidden costs. Find out more.

NEW Settling Up podcast

A podcast from the world's leading bank payment network. We settle the score with leaders in payments, delivering bold opinions, hot takes and no chargebacks. They share their wins, losses, strategic insights from the payments front line and their predictions for the future of payments. Get the podcast on YouTube and Spotify.

An e asier way to update customer details

If a customer notifies you of a change of bank details, you can now send them a secure link so they can easily enter and confirm the details themselves.

Need marketing materials to help you explain the benefits of paying by bank with GoCardless, deal with customer concerns or promote the fact that you offer bank payments? We’ve created an essential guide with FAQs, templated emails, social assets and logos for you to use to promote bank payments to your customers. Get the guide.

Improvements for businesses using our API

Introducing Outbound Payments

Effortlessly send payments to suppliers, customers, or any third party - directly from your GoCardless account. Manage all your payments securely, in one place.

More than one account? No problem

No more managing tasks across multiple accounts and logins. The multi-account feature means you can link GoCardless accounts in a parent-child structure and save time on admin.

Balance API

For businesses on custom packages that use the GoCardless API, our new balance API endpoint lets you view your balances in near real-time. This gives you better visibility and all the information you need, when you need it. See the details in our developer docs.

*Some new products and features are only available to eligible customers. **Available to eligible businesses only.