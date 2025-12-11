Mollie to acquire GoCardless, creating Europe's most complete payment platform

AMSTERDAM AND LONDON, December 11, 2025 — Mollie, one of Europe's fastest-growing financial service providers, has signed an agreement to acquire bank payment company GoCardless. The strategic combination creates one provider serving over 350,000 businesses that integrates card payments, local methods, and bank payments into a single solution.

A payments powerhouse

Businesses scaling internationally or building recurring revenue models face a persistent challenge: fragmented payment infrastructure that increases costs and complexity. By combining forces, Mollie and GoCardless will give businesses access to an unmatched suite of tools from a single partner, designed to solve these problems and fuel growth:

A Scalable Partner for Every Merchant: From ambitious SMEs to large enterprises, the new platform provides a single, scalable partner. Large businesses can choose to consolidate their European payment stack, while SMEs gain access to powerful, enterprise-grade tools without the complexity.

Recurring Revenue Management: Directly addresses the core challenge of involuntary churn by enabling businesses to offer reliable bank payments alongside cards. This significantly reduces payment failures, lowers transaction costs, and improves cash flow for subscription models.

A Growth Engine for SaaS Platforms: SaaS platforms and vertical software vendors using Mollie Connect can choose to integrate GoCardless's bank payment network directly into their products, enabling their customers to accept both card and bank payments through a single embedded solution.

Hyperlocal: Local onboarding and integrations with local business software, reporting formats and local payment methods (e.g. iDEAL in the Netherlands, Satispay in Italy and Twint in Switzerland.)

Frictionless Global Expansion: A simplified pathway to enter and scale in new international markets.

An Integrated Offering: Access to a full suite of services, including Mollie Capital for financing, advanced fraud monitoring, and powerful analytics.

Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie: "Mollie's mission has always been to make money management effortless. We were founded on the vision to eliminate financial bureaucracy for every business. We see that bureaucracy creates challenges, especially for businesses with recurring revenue. A card-only approach has its limits, leading to high costs due to failed payments and customer churn. GoCardless built the definitive solution to optimize this process with its global bank payment network. By bringing them into Mollie, we take a huge step towards fulfilling our vision and creating one complete platform for sustainable growth."

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless: "We’re incredibly excited to join forces with Mollie. This deal brings together two highly complementary businesses that have built best-in-class products across Europe and beyond. By combining our expertise in card, bank and hyperlocal payments into one provider, we can better serve our customers, accelerate growth and raise the bar for the industry. It’s a win for European fintech and we’re confident that the new company will be greater than the sum of its parts.”

The integration of GoCardless products into the Mollie platform will be conducted in a thoughtful, phased manner, with an unwavering commitment to service continuity and localized customer support for all customers.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be finalized mid 2026.

About Mollie

Mollie is a leading European financial services platform, trusted by over 250,000 businesses to get paid and manage their money effortlessly. With a single integration, Mollie powers online and in-person payments, reconciliation, fraud prevention, and flexible financing — across 30+ European markets and the United Kingdom. Founded in 2004 in Europe, Mollie’s mission is to make money management effortless for every business — in Europe and beyond.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

BofA Securities and Lazard have acted as financial advisors to Groupay Inc. in the context of the transaction, with Linklaters acting as legal advisors.