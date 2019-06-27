Technology

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We've improved how developers build, test and manage their integration
Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.
It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.
We've been using coach for a few years now. Here's some things we've learned.
Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax
We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.
Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.
How we fixed performance problems in our API through the tools we use every day.
The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.
Find out about new security changes to our API.
Why we are using Github Token Scanning and what it means for you.
We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.
Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.
Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.
Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.
What happened and what are we doing about it?
Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.
Postgres is our database of choice, and we love it. (Even when things go wrong.)
Learn how businesses integrate GoCardless into their website or app.
Automation needn't be expensive and SMBs could be benefiting.