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Announcing GoCardless' Command Line Interface Tool
Announcing GoCardless' Command Line Interface Tool

We've improved how developers build, test and manage their integration

1 min read
Technology
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari

Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.

3 min read
Accounting
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication

It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.

2 min read
Payments
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
4 min read
Technology
Coach, a few years on
Coach, a few years on

We've been using coach for a few years now. Here's some things we've learned.

6 min read
Technology
Having Fun with Markdown and Remark
Having Fun with Markdown and Remark

Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax

4 min read
Technology
Official Node.js Support
Official Node.js Support
1 min read
Technology
How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)
How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)

We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.

2 min read
Technology
Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails
Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails
8 min read
Technology
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Observability at GoCardless: a tale of API performance improvement
Observability at GoCardless: a tale of API performance improvement

How we fixed performance problems in our API through the tools we use every day.

3 min read
Technology
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

2 min read
Payments
Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know
Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know

Find out about new security changes to our API.

2 min read
Technology
How we use Github Token Scanning to check for API key exposure
How we use Github Token Scanning to check for API key exposure

Why we are using Github Token Scanning and what it means for you.

1 min read
GoCardless
Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?
Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?

We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.

2 min read
Payments
SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses
SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses

Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.

3 min read
Payments
What does SCA mean for recurring payments?
What does SCA mean for recurring payments?

Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.

4 min read
Payments
Track flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds
Track flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds

Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.

2 min read
GoCardless
Update on service disruption: 27 June, 2019
Update on service disruption: 27 June, 2019

What happened and what are we doing about it?

2 min read
GoCardless
Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London
Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London

Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.

2 min read
Payments
Debugging the Postgres query planner
Debugging the Postgres query planner

Postgres is our database of choice, and we love it. (Even when things go wrong.)

14 min read
GoCardless
FAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?
FAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?

Learn how businesses integrate GoCardless into their website or app.

1 min read
GoCardless
New trends in automation that work for SMBs
New trends in automation that work for SMBs

Automation needn't be expensive and SMBs could be benefiting.

3 min read
Technology
Is Open Banking the biggest change in banking for a decade?
Is Open Banking the biggest change in banking for a decade?
3 min read
Open Banking
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.