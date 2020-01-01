Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Invoicing

2 min readInvoicing

Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

WebinarCash flow

[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks

Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.

WebinarInvoicing

[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

3 min readInvoicing

What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?

The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.

3 min readInvoicing

A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring

Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.

4 min readFinance

How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

2 min readInvoicing

When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales