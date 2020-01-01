Invoicing
2 min readAccountantsSmall business guide to online invoicing software
Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.
7 min readEnterpriseInvoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale
3 min readInvoicingHow to write invoice payment terms
Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time
2 min readFinanceBenefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.
3 min readPaymentsPayments + cloud accounting: 4 reasons smart businesses connect them
Don't let running your business be harder than it needs to be.
3 min readInvoicingHow to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
2 min readInvoicingInvoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
4 min readInvoicingHow small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.
2 min readFinanceInvoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
2 min readInvoicingCommercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?
Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.
2 min readInvoicingInvoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
WebinarCash flow[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks
Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.
WebinarInvoicing[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing
Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.
3 min readInvoicingWhat Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?
The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.
3 min readInvoicingA Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring
Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.
4 min readFinanceHow to chase an overdue invoice
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
2 min readInvoicingWhen Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.