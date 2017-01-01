Skip to content
E-invoicing for businesses

E-invoicing could save your business time and money. Find out more

2 min readAccountants

Small business guide to online invoicing software

Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.

3 min readInvoicing

How to write invoice payment terms

Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time

2 min readFinance

Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

3 min readFinance

How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

2 min readFinance

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min readInvoicing

Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

3 min readInvoicing

What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?

The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.

3 min readInvoicing

A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring

Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.

4 min readFinance

How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

2 min readInvoicing

What is a tax invoice?

Find out how to produce a tax invoice for your customers with our guide.

2 min readInvoicing

When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

