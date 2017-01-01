The Best Online Invoice Payment Solutions

Providing great services for your clients is hard enough, so why not make payment collection a little easier? Today’s online invoice payment solutions streamline the invoicing and payments process, from creating professional billing templates to dealing with taxes. Here’s our pick of the best online invoice and payment processing solutions on the market today.

Features of the best online invoicing and payment software

There are dozens of invoicing solutions available to Australian businesses. What sets the best of the bunch apart? When comparing your options, look for software with the following features:

Intuitive design: Does it offer an online payment invoice template? Is there a central dashboard to keep organised?

Unlimited invoicing: Does the software limit your client numbers or is it unlimited?

Online payment processing: It’s one thing to create and send invoices, but a good all-in-one solution should also enable payment processing. Does is let you accept card payments as well as electronic bank transfers?

Third-party integrations: How well does the software integrate with your website and other apps?

The best online invoice and payment processing solutions

Now that we’ve covered some of the main features to look for, which online solutions tick all the boxes? Here are our top six options, covering accounting specialists to all-in-one payment gateways.

This popular small business accounting software is known for its project tracking and account reconciliation features. It’s also now compatible with Australia’s e-invoicing requirements, allowing users to create, send, and receive electronic invoices with a single click. Xero’s also user-friendly, with a simple setup process and comprehensive business overview.

PayPal

Whether you’re new to business or just starting out, you’ve probably used PayPal in some capacity before to buy and sell. However, it also offers comprehensive invoicing capabilities. With the PayPal Business app, you can create and send invoices using a standard template. You’ll also be able to view paid and unpaid invoices and issue refunds from your PayPal account. Customers receive invoices through their own PayPal accounts and can make payments with their account balance or linked card details.

Square

If your business accepts both online and in-person payments, a solution like Square could be a good option. This all-in-one payment platform offers both point-of-sale card readers, but also online transactions. You can use the regular point-of-sale app or a specialty Square Invoices app. This comes with an online payment invoice template to fill in with a few details and send on to your customers. Square also enables recurring invoices and automatic payment reminders.

Wave

Wave Accounting is a popular app for freelancers and small businesses. While primarily focused on double-entry accounting, Wave also offers an invoicing tool. The app is useful if you want to seamlessly integrate your bank accounts, tax reporting, and invoicing into a single system. It lets you track your income and expenses while generating automatic reports. The invoicing tool allows you to create and send invoices, as well as receive payments accordingly.

Zoho Invoice

Zoho is one of the best online invoice payment solutions for its user-friendly features. Instead of wasting time on manual admin, it lets you set up automated workflows. Schedule payment reminders, invoice submission, and reconciliation. This software is also an ideal option for those who want to customise their invoicing process. You can write in basic code to automatically add late fees to overdue invoices, for example. Zoho integrates with a number of third-party apps to enable customer payments.

GoCardless

GoCardless allows you to automate invoicing, cash collection, and reconciliation. You can use it alone with an intuitive central dashboard or integrate with existing invoicing software like Xero. Accept invoice payments online automatically as they’re due, including recurring subscription payments. It enables invoicing and payments not only for customers in Australia, but in over 30 others including the UK, USA, and within Europe. Setup is fast and easy for customers with a one-time authorisation form.

