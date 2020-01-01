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Finance

Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min read
Finance
What is divestment?
What is divestment?
3 min read
Finance
What is market volatility?
What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

2 min read
Finance
How to manage investment risk
How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

3 min read
Finance
What are growth funds?
What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min read
Finance
Understanding corporate bonds
Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

2 min read
Finance
What is a hire purchase agreement?
What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

3 min read
Finance
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Personal Guarantee?
What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min read
Finance
The difference between a debit card and a credit card
The difference between a debit card and a credit card

Learn about the advantages of credit cards and how to make it work for you

3 min read
Finance
What Is a Comptroller?
What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

2 min read
Finance
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

2 min read
Finance
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

3 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income

2 min read
Finance
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min read
Finance
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min read
Finance
Do Charities Pay Tax?
Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

2 min read
Tax
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

3 min read
Finance
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accounting
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min read
Finance
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