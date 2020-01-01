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Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?
A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully
Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.
Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?
Learn about the advantages of credit cards and how to make it work for you
What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?
Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations
Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income
The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors
Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership
Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.
Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.
Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.
Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.
Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.
Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.