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Finance

How To Manage Your Finances As A Freelancer
How To Manage Your Finances As A Freelancer

How can freelancers stay on top of their finances?

2 min read
Finance
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?

How could direct debits boost your credit score?

2 min read
Direct Debit
The Benefits of a Business Bank Account
The Benefits of a Business Bank Account

What you need to know about the benefits of having a business bank account.

2 min read
Finance
Four tips for international business payments
Four tips for international business payments
2 min read
Finance
What is Bank Reconciliation in Xero?
What is Bank Reconciliation in Xero?

Accurate reconciliation is vital for businesses. Find out why and how to do it.

2 min read
Partners
Open Banking Apps Explained
Open Banking Apps Explained

A simple explanation of the benefits of open banking and open banking apps.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Paid-up Capital?
What Is Paid-up Capital?

Our guide to paid-up capital for publicly traded companies and investors.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Economy Pricing & Should You Use It?
What Is Economy Pricing & Should You Use It?

Is economy pricing the right model for your business?

2 min read
Finance
How To Calculate Cost Per Lead & Why Do It
How To Calculate Cost Per Lead & Why Do It

What is cost per lead and why does it matter?

2 min read
Finance
The Pros and Cons of Accepting Credit Cards
The Pros and Cons of Accepting Credit Cards

The convenience and the cost of accepting credit cards with your business.

2 min read
Finance
What Is The LIBOR Transition?
What Is The LIBOR Transition?

Learn everything you need to know about the LIBOR transition timeline.

2 min read
Finance
What The Interbank Market Means for Traders
What The Interbank Market Means for Traders

Interbank market is the base for currency transactions between private banks.

2 min read
Finance
What is Equity Financing
What is Equity Financing

Raise cash to grow your business with equity financing

2 min read
Finance
Credit Repair Companies: How Do They Work?
Credit Repair Companies: How Do They Work?

We look at how credit repair companies may be able to improve your credit score.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Interchange Plus Pricing?
What Is Interchange Plus Pricing?

Interchange plus pricing is used to determine the per-transaction cost.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Cost Per Invoice in AP
How to Calculate Cost Per Invoice in AP

Calculate the cost per invoice to benchmark Accounts Payable.

2 min read
Finance
Knowing When To Call An Insolvency Practitioner
Knowing When To Call An Insolvency Practitioner

Insolvency practitioners work for businesses to help resolve financial issues.

2 min read
Finance
How Does the Stock Market Work?
How Does the Stock Market Work?

Make the most of investing with a greater understanding of stock market trading.

3 min read
Finance
Index Linked Definition and Examples
Index Linked Definition and Examples

Can you fight off inflation with an index linked bond?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Funds Availability
What Is Funds Availability

Find out how funds availability impacts on your business

2 min read
Finance
Using Company Money for Personal Purposes
Using Company Money for Personal Purposes
2 min read
Finance
How To Use Bayes Theorem For Business and Finance
How To Use Bayes Theorem For Business and Finance

Harness the predictive power of Bayes Theorem

2 min read
Finance
How To Minimise Indemnity Claims
How To Minimise Indemnity Claims

Find out how to minimise BACS indemnity claims

2 min read
Finance
Collecting Debt from a Closed Business
Collecting Debt from a Closed Business

Collecting debt from a closed business can be a tricky process.

2 min read
Finance
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