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Cash flow

Cash flow

Why a healthy cash flow is the secret to a successful agency
Why a healthy cash flow is the secret to a successful agency
3 min read
Cash flow
The state of late payments
The state of late payments
1 min read
Cash flow
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants

The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SME accountancy firms. We guide you through 5 practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your firm's average payment times and debtor days.

PDF
Accounting
Unpaid invoice? How to have THAT conversation with your client
Unpaid invoice? How to have THAT conversation with your client
3 min read
Cash flow
5 common excuses for late payments (and how to respond to them)
5 common excuses for late payments (and how to respond to them)
3 min read
Cash flow
Duty to report on payment practices legislation: gaining traction or falling flat?
Duty to report on payment practices legislation: gaining traction or falling flat?
4 min read
Cash flow
The importance of good cash flow for start-ups: a conversation with Saija Mahon
The importance of good cash flow for start-ups: a conversation with Saija Mahon
3 min read
Cash flow
Getting SMEs ready for the year ahead
Getting SMEs ready for the year ahead
4 min read
Cash flow
SMEs face large bills to chase debts, but Direct Debit is helping
SMEs face large bills to chase debts, but Direct Debit is helping
2 min read
Cash flow
How debt can be a tool for growth
How debt can be a tool for growth

Many dynamic companies find the cash injection provided by business finance is exactly what they need to give their growth plans a kick start, and there are more types of funding available to businesses than ever before.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to maximise payment method performance: A guide for gym owners
How to maximise payment method performance: A guide for gym owners

Expert tips to ensure your gym blows away the competition and keeps on delivering, day in and day out.

3 min read
Payments
How to eliminate involuntary churn to boost growth in Europe
How to eliminate involuntary churn to boost growth in Europe

Customer churn has a major impact on the bottom line for any company using a subscription billing model.

2 min read
Cash flow
Getting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements
Getting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements

With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably

4 min read
Payments
Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time
Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time

Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time

3 min read
Cash flow
10 reasons why Direct Debit makes standing orders look SO last century
10 reasons why Direct Debit makes standing orders look SO last century

Discover the answer to your late payment problems

3 min read
Payments
Automating Direct Debit payments for UK local authorities
Automating Direct Debit payments for UK local authorities

Harness the power of Direct Debit automation via GoCardless

2 min read
Cash flow
How to get paid more quickly this summer
How to get paid more quickly this summer
2 min read
Cash flow
Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers
Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers

Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.

1 min read
Payments
How accounting firms can eliminate debtors
How accounting firms can eliminate debtors

Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.

1 min read
Accounting
Report reveals growth and cash flow are priorities for UK agencies
Report reveals growth and cash flow are priorities for UK agencies
2 min read
Cash flow
How to get paid on time
How to get paid on time

Do you find yourself out of pocket because your customers don't pay you on time? You're not alone – this is a problem that affects over half of Britain’s small businesses.

7 min read
Cash flow
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

2 min read
GoCardless
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min read
Cash flow
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min read
Cash flow
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