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Accounting

5 proven ways to win more clients for your accounting firm
5 proven ways to win more clients for your accounting firm
4 min read
Accounting
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

PDF
Accounting
Cloud adoption: Single platform or multiple accounting software?
Cloud adoption: Single platform or multiple accounting software?
3 min read
Accounting
The results are out: Accountants Benchmarking Survey Report 2018
The results are out: Accountants Benchmarking Survey Report 2018
2 min read
Accounting
Accountex 2018: The year digital accounting came of age
Accountex 2018: The year digital accounting came of age
3 min read
Accounting
Business finance: How to identify financial needs and advise your clients
Business finance: How to identify financial needs and advise your clients

As an accountant you can help clients understand and find business finance options that fit their needs. Let’s take a look at the key facts you and your client should know when looking for finance.

3 min read
Accounting
The complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants
The complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants

Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.

PDF
Accounting
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants

The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SME accountancy firms. We guide you through 5 practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your firm's average payment times and debtor days.

PDF
Accounting
5 things for accountants to focus on in 2018
5 things for accountants to focus on in 2018
4 min read
Accounting
Xerocon London 2017: People, tech and a drive to innovate
Xerocon London 2017: People, tech and a drive to innovate
3 min read
Accounting
How cloud accounting and fintech are changing the skill set of accountants
How cloud accounting and fintech are changing the skill set of accountants

Cloud accounting has given rise to a new breed of tech-savvy, data-enabled, commercially astute accountants, who are becoming trusted advisors to their clients.

4 min read
Accounting
Harnessing the power of cloud accounting apps
Harnessing the power of cloud accounting apps

Hear from accountancy firm Kinder Pocock on how they are tapping into the potential of apps in cloud accounting software to deliver value for their practice and their clients.

6 min read
Accounting
The A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide
The A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide

Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.

PDF
Accounting
End-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts
End-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts

The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency

4 min read
Accounting
Accountex 2017: How accountants must meet the new digital reality
Accountex 2017: How accountants must meet the new digital reality
5 min read
Accounting
The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects
The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects

It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.

6 min read
Accounting
The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right
The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right

Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.

5 min read
Accounting
Moving to cloud accounting – the benefits for your business
Moving to cloud accounting – the benefits for your business
2 min read
Accounting
Successful onboarding to cloud services
Successful onboarding to cloud services

Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.

PDF
Accounting
Getting your cloud workflow right
Getting your cloud workflow right

The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.

PDF
Accounting
Getting your cloud proposition right
Getting your cloud proposition right

When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.

PDF
Accounting
Why add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm
Why add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm

Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.

4 min read
Accounting
How accounting firms can eliminate debtors
How accounting firms can eliminate debtors

Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.

1 min read
Accounting
5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide
5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide

Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.

PDF
Accounting
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