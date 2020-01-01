Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesAccountants

The complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants

Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.

Scroll to learn more

Thinking about collecting your clients fees by Direct Debit? Our ultimate guide gives everything you need to know to make a confident decision - and to help you get started.

This free e-Guide covers:

  • How Direct Debit works and the kinds of payments you can use it for

  • Options for accessing Direct Debit

  • Pros, cons and alternative payment methods

  • Getting set up and moving over clients

  • Integrating Direct Debit into your billing workflow

  • How to advise clients on Direct Debit

We'll guide you through how to get up and running, and how to make the most of moving to Direct Debit - to improve your payment times, reduce debtor days and cut your admin.

Enter your details below to access the free guide.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.