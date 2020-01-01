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Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.
Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.
Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.
Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.
Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.
Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.
The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.
Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.
Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.
What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.
Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.
Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.
Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.
Abridged accounts are simplified versions of your business’s full accounts.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.
Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.
The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.
Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.