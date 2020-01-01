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Accounting

Accounting

What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Assets in Accounting?
What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

3 min read
Accounting
Profit and Loss Statement Template
Profit and Loss Statement Template

Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Fair Value Accounting?
What Is Fair Value Accounting?

Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounting
What are debtors and creditors?
What are debtors and creditors?

Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the current ratio?
What is the current ratio?

Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?
What Is a Liquidity Ratio?

Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle
Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle

The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.

3 min read
Accounting
What is the interest coverage ratio?
What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min read
Accounting
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min read
Accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Pro Forma Statement?
What is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min read
Accounting
What Are Abridged Accounts?
What Are Abridged Accounts?

Abridged accounts are simplified versions of your business’s full accounts.

2 min read
Accounting
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accounting
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accounting
What Does Goodwill Mean?
What Does Goodwill Mean?

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accounting
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accounting
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accounting
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