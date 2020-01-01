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How to finance a business with credit cards
How to finance a business with credit cards

Credit might seem like free money but it is still a loan that needs to be paid

2 min read
Business Management
What can bank payments be used for?
What can bank payments be used for?

Learn about what bank payments – the future of payments – can be used for.

2 min read
Payments
[On-demand] Unlocking the power of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs)
[On-demand] Unlocking the power of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs)

Hear speakers from Accenture, Plum and GoCardless deep dive into the payment term of the moment - Variable Recurring Payments - explaining what they are and why you’re going to be hearing a lot about them.

Webinar
Open Banking
How To Accept Credit Card Payments
How To Accept Credit Card Payments

What you need to know about how to accept credit card payments.

2 min read
Payments
How to Invoice Gardening Services
How to Invoice Gardening Services

Discover our guide to creating invoices for gardening services.

3 min read
Invoicing
Writing an Invoice for Catering Services
Writing an Invoice for Catering Services

Find out how to create the perfect catering invoice.

2 min read
Invoicing
5 Best Accounting Software for Landlords
5 Best Accounting Software for Landlords

Discover the 5 best accounting software options for landlords.

2 min read
Accounting
Pay by Bank App And How It Works
Pay by Bank App And How It Works

Mastercard’s Pay by Bank App vs GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay Service.

2 min read
Payments
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.

2 min read
Open Banking
[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay
[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay

The retention of customer relationships is the key to growth for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.

PDF
Arranging secure payments using tokenization
Arranging secure payments using tokenization

Tokenization is an asset in the protection of customer data from cyberattacks

2 min read
Regulations
Credit/debit authorisation holds explained
Credit/debit authorisation holds explained

An authorisation hold gives the merchant greater control over their business

2 min read
Regulations
Acquiring banks vs issuer banks
Acquiring banks vs issuer banks

The issuer represents the cardholder bank and the acquirer the merchant bank

2 min read
Finance
Understanding the 4 levels of PCI compliance
Understanding the 4 levels of PCI compliance

PCI compliance – What level is my business and what do I need to know?

2 min read
Regulations
What Is A Billing Descriptor?
What Is A Billing Descriptor?

Everything you need to know about billing descriptors and how they work.

2 min read
Invoicing
A Guide To Small Business Compliance
A Guide To Small Business Compliance

Is your small business fully compliant with the law?

2 min read
Regulations
Revenue vs Profit – What’s The Difference?
Revenue vs Profit – What’s The Difference?

How do you calculate the profit from your revenue?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Digital Transformation?
What Is Digital Transformation?

Could digital technology transform your business?

2 min read
Growth
Seed Funding A Small Business
Seed Funding A Small Business

How can freelancers stay on top of their finances?

2 min read
Finance
The 5 Largest Private Equity Firms in 2022
The 5 Largest Private Equity Firms in 2022

We look at the largest private equity firms and how they can help your SME

2 min read
Finance
[Watch now] Recipe for Success+: How Lifestyle Fitness is reducing failed payments
[Watch now] Recipe for Success+: How Lifestyle Fitness is reducing failed payments

Hear from Lifestyle Fitness and GoCardless in this pre-recorded webinar on  how failed payments don't have to be an inevitability of doing business. See how you can leverage Success+ to improve NPS scores and revenue.

Webinar
What are the most secure payment methods?
What are the most secure payment methods?

A guide to the most secure payment methods available in the UK.

3 min read
Payments
Do I need cyber insurance? 5 things to check
Do I need cyber insurance? 5 things to check

The average cyber attack will cost a business around £2.9 million per incident.

2 min read
Business Management
Should you rehire ‘boomerang’ employees?
Should you rehire ‘boomerang’ employees?

Could we be about to enter the era of the boomerang employee?

2 min read
Business Management

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