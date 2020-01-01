Why GoCardless is the easiest way to collect SEPA Payments

1. SEPA Direct Debit via GoCardless makes it easy to collect payments from European customers in over 20 countries.

All you require is a free-to-set up GoCardless account. There's no need to complete any complicated legal or financial paperwork. You can be up and running in minutes because it's quick and easy to set up payments via the user-friendly merchant dashboard.

Payment collection is in Euros. GoCardless can credit your Euros account (if you already have one) or automatically convert funds to GBP and deposit directly to your UK bank account.

We were ready to go within 24 - 48 hours, it was very, very easy. Everything from the day I registered has worked seamlessly.

Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

2. Automate payment collection - no more waiting for payments!

Late payments are a serious issue for UK SMEs. Surveys show they are owed on average £8500 in late invoice payments at any one time.

GoCardless solves this problem by enabling you to collect payments automatically on the dates you schedule them. This eliminates late payments almost entirely.

Schedule the payment and notify your customer in just a few clicks. Once your customer has approved the mandate, no further action is required. The funds will be pulled automatically from the customer's account on the scheduled date, meaning you get paid on time every time.

Research has shown that 78% of SMEs using GoCardless have reduced average debtor days, and that GoCardless merchants get paid 47% faster than the average SME.

Overdue invoices are virtually non-existent, and that makes us happy! - George Ford Director, Veriphy.

3. Save time chasing late payments

As well as the cash flow issues that late payments cause SMEs, there is also a significant time cost. According to research, the average UK SME spends 30 hours every month chasing these late payments.

However, GoCardless small business users spend only 2.6 hours per month managing late or failed payments - 90% less time than the average business!

This has saved us a whole person's salary. Not to mention the time it would take for me to manage that person. These savings all add up and mean that ultimately we can focus on the work we do with our clients - and not on payments. - James McGlade, Founder, Growth Alliance.

4. Low-cost currency conversion

Currency conversion is yet another cost of taking international payments, with banks and other foreign exchange providers taking a cut of each transaction, pushing up overheads.

Using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless take no commission on top, so you receive the best possible value when converting to GBP.

Processing card payments is expensive, particularly when you require settlement in a different currency... the fees for taking international payments with GoCardless are much lower than other providers. The cost of processing international payments has reduced significantly. - Joe Webster, International VAT Specialist, Global E-Commerce Experts.

5. Save time on financial admin

Payments admin such as raising and sending invoices, bank reconciliation, and credit control are time-consuming and expensive for businesses.

A recent YouGov survey found that small businesses spend over 12 hours a month on regular payments admin such as invoicing, accounting, expenses, budgeting, and forecasting.

However, businesses using GoCardless can automate payment collection, reconciliation, and other tasks, spending 59% less time than the average business managing payment admin.

"Automating payments and all their related workflows, for a fraction of the per payment cost of card payments, is a massive win for us." - Lee Mellon, Head of IT, Cripps & Co.

6. Free get started, simple to set up payments

There are no setup costs or contracts required to start using GoCardless. The user-friendly merchant dashboard makes it super simple to set up payments in just a few clicks.

You can take advantage of our pay-as-you-go pricing to create your account and start onboarding customers today. Click here to get started.

"The simplicity of GoCardless was just a wonderful, wonderful surprise. It is brilliant." - Matt Zina Principal, Matt Zina Acting.