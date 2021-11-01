CFSB and GoCardless privacy notices

The personal data you share here is processed by two companies, who together provide services to the recipient of your payment

Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB)

CFSB provides the financially regulated payment services to execute your transaction. CFSB collects personal data from U.S. residents only. In order to execute your transaction, we may collect personal data such as your account holder name, email and physical address, as well as your account number, routing number and account type. For more information about how we use your information and your rights, please read our CFSB privacy notice.

GoCardless

GoCardless provides the technology that runs this payment platform and other related services to the recipient of your payment.