Privacy Centre
Updated – 1 November 2021
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
CFSB and GoCardless privacy notices
The personal data you share here is processed by two companies, who together provide services to the recipient of your payment
Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB)
CFSB provides the financially regulated payment services to execute your transaction. CFSB collects personal data from U.S. residents only. In order to execute your transaction, we may collect personal data such as your account holder name, email and physical address, as well as your account number, routing number and account type. For more information about how we use your information and your rights, please read our CFSB privacy notice.
GoCardless
GoCardless provides the technology that runs this payment platform and other related services to the recipient of your payment.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team