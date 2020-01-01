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GoCardless & Sage 50cloud

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Goodbye late payments

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

Less admin

Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud

Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

How it works

Watch a demo

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with your Sage 50cloud accounting software

Low fees, no hidden pricing

More info

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

More info

Trusted by 100,000 businesses worldwide

  • Simple and scalable

    “It’s easy to set up, works well without much resource required to manage it, and fits perfectly with our values around security, reliability, and growth.”

  • No hassle

    “I can set up payments for three months down the line and forget about it”

  • Saves time

    “We save two days a month just on reconciliation alone.”

Ready to get started?

Create GoCardless account

Connect your GoCardless account in the Sage 50cloud Settings menu. Head to Company Preferences and in the GoCardless for Sage 50cloud tab, click Let’s get started.

Create GoCardless account

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.