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GoCardless & Sage 50cloud
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with your Sage 50cloud accounting software
Connect your GoCardless account in the Sage 50cloud Settings menu. Head to Company Preferences and in the GoCardless for Sage 50cloud tab, click Let’s get started.