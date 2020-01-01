USA PATRIOT Act Notice

To help the government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, federal law requires all financial institutions and their third parties to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens a new account. What this means for you: When you open an account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and other information that will allow us to identify you. We may ask to see your driver’s license or other identifying documents.