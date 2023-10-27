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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Switch existing customers to Direct Debit: Short email template

GoCardless
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Last editedNov 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Make your payments with us hassle-free

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name], 

We are delighted to have you as our customer and want to make sure you get the best experience possible. We noticed that you normally pay with [credit/debit card/digital wallet/bank transfer], and we think that you could benefit from using a different payment method. 

We would like to introduce you to our preferred payment option - Direct Debit, which you can trust to make payments with us quickly and safely. 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee.

  • Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your bank account number and sort code.

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.