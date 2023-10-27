Switch existing customers to Direct Debit: Short email template
Last editedNov 20231 min read
Subject line:
Make your payments with us hassle-free
Body copy:
Hi [Customer first name],
We are delighted to have you as our customer and want to make sure you get the best experience possible. We noticed that you normally pay with [credit/debit card/digital wallet/bank transfer], and we think that you could benefit from using a different payment method.
We would like to introduce you to our preferred payment option - Direct Debit, which you can trust to make payments with us quickly and safely.
Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee.
Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.
Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.
Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!
Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:
Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]
Provide your bank account number and sort code.
All done, your payments will be taken automatically.
You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.
Thanks again for your support.
Kind regards,
[Company representative]
[Company name]