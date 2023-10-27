Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Payment follow-up: Discount offer

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedOct 20231 min read

An email to follow up on a payment with a different method to Direct Debit offering a discount.

Subject line:

Thank you for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Dear [Customer first name],

Thank you for your recent [purchase/payment]. We highly value you as a customer and are dedicated to continuously improving your experience with us.

We would love to offer you a special discount of [X% / £X] on your next payment with us if you choose to use our Direct Debit payment method. 

Paying with Direct Debit provides some great advantages: 

  • Secure payments: Payments move directly from your bank account to ours and you are protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee.

  • Automated payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about missing a payment - it works automatically for convenience and peace of mind.

  • Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details, as your bank account doesn't expire, ensuring continuous payments.

  • Early notifications and cancel any time: You will be notified a minimum of 2 days before a payment is taken and you can cancel your payments any time directly from your bank account for added flexibility.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  • Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link]

  • Provide your bank account number and sort code

  • All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,  [Company representative] [Company name]

PreviousPayment follow-up: Short email template

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.